Your Bitmoji sticker can now include a friend with Friendmojis for iOS

Is your Bitmoji feeling lonely? Well, with Bitmoji’s latest update it no longer has to. Using the new Friendmojis feature, you can send stickers that combine your own Bitmoji with your friends’ creations.

Originally available in the Snapchat app, users will now have access to Friendmojis within the iOS Bitmoji keyboard. Rather than only being able to send the stickers through Snapchat message, you will now be able to send it through iMessage conversations as well.

To start, you have to make sure your Bitmoji is created through the Bitmoji app. Once you’re done, link your avatar to your Snapchat account by tapping on the Profile icon in the top left corner of the Snapchat app. You will then see the option to add your Bitmoji.

In order to use the feature, you have to make sure you’re always logged into Bitmoji with Snapchat. Friendmojis specifically use your Snapchat network in order to combine the stickers depending on who you’re talking to in iMessage. That means you also have to add that person as a friend on Snapchat beforehand — if you’re not friends on the app already.

To start sharing Friendmojis within conversations, tap on the friend icon located in the upper-right corner of the Bitmoji keyboard. You will then be able to select or search from a list of Snapchat friends to choose from, which will then provide you with combined sticker choices based on who you choose.

In Snapchat, Friendmojis are more of a hidden feature — since it’s only available to those who both have their Bitmojis set up and linked to their accounts. A few months back, Snapchat also added 3D Friendmojis which allows you to turn you and a friend into an augmented reality filter.

To use the feature while on Snapchat, all you need to do is open a chat and access the camera — but make sure it’s on the rear-facing option. Then, tap on the screen to open Lens carousel where you’ll be able to find your Bitmoji and your friends’. You’ll then be able to position the Bitmoji wherever you want them within your surroundings.

As for Friendmojis, the new feature will be available for all iOS users soon. The feature is slowly rolling out in the coming days.