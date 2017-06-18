We talked to a certified dog trainer about how to pick the perfect pack for your pup

Enjoying the companionship of your favorite four-legged friend away from home doesn’t mean you need to carry the burden of extra water, treats, and poop bags. Whether you’re running errands around town, hitting the trails after work, or setting off on a thru-hiking adventure, outfitting your canine companion with a dog pack can make the experience that much more enjoyable for everyone.

Things to consider

The benefits of using a dog pack extend beyond freeing up space in your own pockets. Karin Chan, certified dog trainer and owner of the Southern California dog daycare and grooming spa, Whiskers N’ Tails, shared some tips with Digital Trends on why and how owners should use dog packs.

“Dog backpacks are an excellent way of adding a level of intensity to your dog’s daily exercise,” Chan told Digital Trends. “If you have a high-energy breed and a busy life, adding a backpack to your normal walk routine can be huge in improving your dog’s physical output.”

Fit and size are key

As far as choosing the right pack, fit is very important for both the owner and the dog.

“You want to look for a backpack that distributes weight evenly across the dogs back and over the shoulders,” Chan added. “The fabric should be thicker rather than thin straps that can become bothersome pressure points. We don’t want the pack to restrict movement, cause hunching, roaching (a dip down the spine), or an off gait (for example, taking tinier steps than usual or stepping really wide).”

Every pack on this list has its own size guide and adjustable straps to help ensure a proper fit. Too small a pack restricts movement, while too big a pack causes uncomfortable shifting and might even slip off. Chan advises letting your dog wear the backpack empty first and on shorter walks, adding “start small and slowly add weight over the span of a few weeks so your dog can build up the muscles and endurance to carry it.”

To help you navigate the sea of available options, we’ve picked out five of our favorite packs capable of suiting a range of doggie lifestyles.

Our pack picks