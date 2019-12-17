Buying a gift for anyone is hard enough these days with an abundance of options to choose from and the risk of getting the wrong thing. Getting a gift for dad can be even more challenging since most of our fathers aren’t exactly hinting what they want or need. In his eyes, he sees you as a lifetime gift, but it never hurts to go one step further to remind him how much you appreciate him, not just the other way around.

Additionally, what does dad need that he doesn’t already have? Likely not much, but you can him something he’ll love and put to use. Below are gift ideas that most dads (or anyone else for that matter) will absolutely love to own.

Google Nest Hub

Of all the smart speakers, the best are the ones with an HD display — like the Google Nest Hub — because why wouldn’t you want the ability to watch YouTube videos, see who’s at the door, or video chat with you, long-distance friends or relatives. The Nest Hub is a great gift for dad or anyone else looking to advance the tech in their home.

Fitbit Versa 2

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are becoming synonymous with one another, but if your dad is more into his workouts than answering calls, then you want to lean toward a watch that puts the fitness features first like the Versa 2.

Instant Pot Duo 80

Over the last couple of years, the Instant Pot has been purchased and gifted millions of times, and for good reason. The multi-cooker brand has given amateur cooks the confidence to whip up perfectly cooked meals in an “instant.” A bunch of us at Digital Trends own an Instant Pot, and we all rave about it. It’s a can’t-go-wrong gift for anyone who doesn’t already own one. We rank the Duo 80 as the best Instant Pot for most people, but you should consider the size — a 3-quart option for the dad living alone or with limited space; the 6- or 8-quart options for those with more counter space and living with a larger family.

Ember Smart Mug

We received one of these as a gift. We love coffee and we love this product. It keeps our cup of joe hot for over an hour if needed, which allows us to take my take and enjoy each sip at a time. With an Ember, your dad can control and set the temperature to his preference with the accompanying app, or allow the smart features to decide what is the right temperature to sip hot your beverage whether it’s drip coffee, cappuccino, or tea.

Airpods Pro

Apple finally did it. It took its fan-favorite AirPods and made them noise-canceling with the AirPods Pro. And unlike the previous AirPods models, these Pros are also water resistance making them perfect for any Apple fans who need earbuds option for running outdoors or sweaty workouts.

NordicTrack Recovery Massage Gun

Does your dad work out or have a physically demanding job or career? Or maybe he used to and his living with chronic pain? If so, this NordicTrack percussion massage gun wow him and relieve his muscle tensions. It has three levels of intensity and various massage head attachments for different areas of your body. The battery lasts 90 minutes, which guarantees enough time for all his muscle aches and pains.

Putting Mat

If your dad can’t get out to the golf course as much as he’d like, then help him out a bit with the gift of an indoor putting mat. This Maxfii model has an automatic ball return so that he will spend his time working on his swing instead of fetching balls.

Disney+ Bundle Subscription

Disney+ is the exclusive streaming home of a significant chunk of Disney’s massive archive of content. This can be the perfect gift for fans of Star Wars and Marvel since it is the only place to see new material like the live-action series, The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming content from Marvel Studios. What’s even better is that you can bundle a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ and Hulu making is a great gift for dad’s who also like to binge-watch.

Trtl Pillow Plus

Those horseshoe-shaped travel pillows tend to give more neck aches that comfort, and it’s not like airlines are making it easier with cramped seats that barely recline. That’s where a Trtl airplane pillow can make the difference. For the dad that travels often, this pillow is fully adjustable because everyone’s comfort zones are different.

Porter Cable 8-Tool Combo Kit

If your dad is someone who can’t ignore a home improvement opportunity then you know a new power drive combo kit will brighten up his day and inspire a bit of DIYs. This kit comes with drill/driver, circular saw, recap saw, impact driver, oscillating tool and light.

You can find additional gift ideas here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations