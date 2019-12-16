The best gifts for her this holiday season — that she’ll actually want

It’s officially the season to shop for all your friends and relatives but most importantly that special woman in your life. If you’re scrambling to think of a last-minute gift idea for her — look no further. We’ve handpicked cool devices that your mom, friend, or relative will actually want to receive this holiday. And thanks to quick two-day delivery from retailers like Amazon, you can get all your shopping done in no time.

It can be hard to shop for a mom, grandmother, sister, or girlfriend because they deserve it all. This list of cool self-care devices, top-brand gadgets, and unique gifts will surely impress them. Find what you’re looking for, whether it’s a new kitchen appliance for the foodie, a smartwatch for the fitness lover, or makeup device for the beauty guru in your life, we have it all. And if you’re covering everyone on your holiday list, find gifts for him too.

Cooluli Mini Fridge

This mini-fridge is the perfect device for the makeup obsessed person in your life. It’s compact, portable, and perfect for chilling eye masks and serums. Keeping these face products chilled helps reduce puffiness.

Foreo Luna

The Foreo Luna 2 cleansing brush is one of the best facial cleansers. The device is portable enough for the person who needs to take their skincare routine on the go. The vibrations along with the soft silicone brushes allow for gentle and deeper cleaning. The different types of Luna 2 devices come in different colors indicating different skin types, including normal, oily, sensitive, and combination skin.

GoPro Hero7

A GoPro is the best device to capture your next adventure. It’s super easy to create cool video collages and save all your fun videos. Whether it’s the Hero7 or the latest Hero8, if you know someone that is escaping the cold winter, a GoPro is what they’re going to want to bring in their luggage.

GoPro Hero7:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

Instantly print your pictures with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Camera. Decorate and DIY with retro-looking photographs. This is the perfect gift for the stylish photographer in your life.

Apple AirPods Pro

The most sought-after wireless earbuds are already out of stock at major retailers. The AirPods Pro might be hard to find but if you’re looking for the AirPods 1 or AirPods 2, you can get it at select retailers. Apple’s true wireless earbuds are one of the best especially for working out and commuting.

AirPods:

Google Nest Mini

The second-generation Google Nest Mini is the best way to add a voice assistant to your home for everything from music to lighting control.

Apple Watch Series

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest of the Apple Watch Series. With its handful of new upgrades from the Apple Watch Series 4, it’s one the best smartwatch in the market. It’s the best accessory for someone who likes to keep track of their health goals, and the always-on display is a great plus.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit is best known for its health and fitness smartwatches, one of the top ones is the Fitbit Versa. With its variety of colors, female-friendly health-tracking features, it’s the perfect smartwatch for the woman in your life who loves chich fitness trackers.

Vankyo Mini Projector

Turn any living room or bedroom to an ultimate home theatre experience with a projector. Vankyo, the audiovisual company has some of the best-selling projectors on Amazon. Projectors are a great alternative if you don’t want to break the bank with a big-screen TV and they’re great for sharing photographs for birthdays and anniversaries. If you know she loves to binge-watch shows or movies on the big screen, grab some popcorn with this projector for her.

Disney+

Speaking of watching movies. Disney’s best bundle deal includes Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu so you’ll never run out of things to watch. Bring back all the nostalgia with Disney’s original shows and movies.

Ember Mug

If you know someone who has to microwave their hot cup of coffee or tea because they forget to drink it as they wait for it to cool, this is the perfect gift for them. The Ember Smart Mug is able to control temperature and you can move it anywhere thanks to its long-lasting battery life.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Duo is one of the most popular pressure cookers on the market. With 11 one-touch smart programs and the ability to cook meats from frozen, this kitchen gadget will be the best device to gift the foodie in your life.

Nintendo Switch

If you were wondering what gaming console to get this holiday season. The latest Nintendo Switch Lite is the perfect handheld gaming console for the gamer in your life and it’s a great affordable option to the Nintendo Switch console.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

This highly rated hairdryer and volumizer is one of Revlon’s best-selling hair tools. It’s designed to be used on damp hair making it easy to pick up and use when you’re on the run. Re-create salon-like blowouts and hairstyles with this easy to use hairdryer and volumizer in one.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

One of the best hairdryers in the market is the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. It’s the safest for your hair because it doesn’t use extreme heat so hair is never heat damaged. Best of all it dries super fast thanks to its precise heat settings. This hair dryer comes with three complimentary accessories: Presentation Case, Supersonic Stand, Storage Bag or a Detangling Comb. It already comes with a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, storage hanger, and a non-slip heat mat, making the $400 price tag worth it.

Dyson AirWrap

The Dyson AirWrap brings the salon to your home. This hair tool does it all with a set that includes two 1.2-inch Airwrap barrels, two 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels, the Firm Smoothing Brush, the Soft Smoothing Brush, and the Round Volumizing Brush. The Dyson Airwrap is unlike any hair tool because it styles your hair by wrapping it around using only air.

