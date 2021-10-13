40 tech gifts for all tech lovers, at all budgets for 2021

It may be tough to think of tech gifts, especially if you think your intended recipient already has everything. The thing about tech though is that there are new products all the time, which means there will always be more options for gifts.

If you need help in figuring out what to get a tech lover, we’ve got your back. We’ve rounded up some of the best tech gifts that you can buy today, across all budgets. There’s surely something here that will be the perfect gift for your friends and family members, for whatever occasion.

Disney+ Subscription (One-Year)

A Disney+ subscription grants access to movies and shows from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox, for a virtually unlimited library of content that you can watch anywhere and anytime. You can purchase the subscription as a gift that will be sent to the recipient’s email.

Ember Travel Mug 2

Keep your beverage at your desired temperature with the Ember Travel Mug 2, which has a capacity of 12 ounces and a battery that can last up to 3 hours on a single charge. You can change the setting through its touch display or through the Ember app on your smartphone.

Rubik’s Connected Cube

The Rubik’s Connected Cube is an app-enabled version of the popular puzzle, connecting to your phone or tablet to track the cube’s orientation and your moves in real time. The app, which also tracks your progress, will teach anyone who wants to learn how to solve the Rubik’s Cube.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

Enjoy the wearable device experience with the Apple Watch Series 6, which packs comprehensive health tracking features, such as ECG and SpO2 monitors. The smartwatch’s always-on display will look gorgeous on your wrist, while reliable software ensures that it’s very easy to use.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021)

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch touchscreen, a 13MP camera for video calls, and easy access to Alexa. It’s small enough to fit any space, so it’s perfect for fans of Alexa who want to upgrade from a smart speaker to a smart display.

Sonos Roam

The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that promises up to 10 hours of play time. It’s lightweight with an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof, so it’s a great accessory for music lovers who want to listen to their tunes wherever they go.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple fans will find it very easy to pair the AirPods Pro with their iOS devices. The wireless earbuds also offer active noise cancellation to block unwanted sounds, customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable fit, and sweat and water resistance to protect them from damage.

Apple AirTag

For people who keep forgetting where they’ve placed their keys or wallet, you need the Apple AirTag. The tracking device shows you where it is through the Find My app, and it can play a sound if you are looking for the item where it’s attached. With a simple one-tap setup, anybody can use the AirTag.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Enjoy comfort and excellent sound quality with the Sony WH-1000XM4. The wireless headphones also offer top-of-class noise cancelling, with a battery that can last up to 30 hours in a single charge. Alexa is built-in for voice commands to control music playback, search for information, and more.

Nintendo Switch

Gamers on the go should have the Nintendo Switch, which you can also connect to your TV through its dock. The hybrid console features removable controllers known as Joy-Cons, and it grants access to exclusives such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Dread.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are an alternative to the AirPods Pro, with a lower price but still with features such as active noise cancellation and IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. The wireless earbuds can last up to 24 hours, including the juice from the charging case.

Alienware AW2720HF gaming monitor

This gaming monitor gives justice to a powerful gaming PC through its 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 240Hz. It supports both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, and comes with a space-saving stand that also helps with cable management.

Eufy RoboVac 11S

For help in maintaining a clean floor, the Eufy RoboVac 11s is the perfect robot vacuum for the job. It offers suction power of 1,300PA, with BoostIQ technology automatically increasing the robot vacuum’s power whenever needed. The robot vacuum can last up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and uses drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down the stairs.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Take snapshots of life’s best moments with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11. The instant camera automatically selects the best shutter speed depending on your environment, and it also comes with a selfie mode to make it easy to take pictures of yourself with your loved ones.

DJI Mini 2

Take to the skies with the DJI Mini 2, a drone that’s equipped with a 12MP camera that can take up to 4K-quality videos. It also has a three-axis motorized gimbal that will help maintain a steady shot, even when it’s up high in the air. The drone is easy to bring along during your travels, for better shots of the scenes that surround you.

Simplehuman 58-liter voice/motion sensor trash can

This 58-liter trash can opens its lid when you say “open can,” and it can stay that way if you say “stay open.” There are many other voice commands that the trash can will understand, and they will be helpful when your surroundings become busy if you have no hands available to throw things away.

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller

Play like a professional with the Elite Series 2 Controller, which features interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. Customize the controller through the Xbox Accessories app, as you use it for gaming on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or Windows 10 PCs.

$10 PlayStation Store gift card

This gift card can be used for anything on the PlayStation Store, including games, add-ons, and subscriptions. The gift card will be sent as a digital code to the recipient, who can use it for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 content.

$10 Xbox gift card

The Xbox gift card may be used for games and other content on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles, as well as for Windows PCs. You can purchase the games that you want digitally, and even preorder upcoming games so that they can be pre-downloaded ahead of their release date.

Newaroun wireless charging station

Charge multiple devices at once with this charging station from Newaroun, which includes wireless charging for compatible devices. The charging station saves space and reduces the clutter of cables on your desk, while its non-slip silicone pad underneath keeps it in place.

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo Switch owners who want to squeeze in a workout in between their gaming sessions should try Ring Fit Adventure. The game uses unique controls through its Ring-Con and leg strap accessories, for a fun workout as you try to progress in the levels and take down enemies.

Oculus Quest 2

Jump into virtual reality with the Oculus Quest 2, a standalone VR headset that’s easy to set up and even easier to get hooked on. You don’t need a powerful PC or expensive console to experience VR – enjoy the virtual world on the headset’s premium display and with its built-in speakers.

WORX Landroid S WR165 robotic lawn mower

This fully automated robotic lawn mower can cut your grass through the Landroid app. It’s equipped with a patented artificial intelligence algorithm to learn the intricacies of your yard, and a brushless motor that can run up to 50% longer than their brushed counterparts.

Fitbit Versa 3

Wearing the Fitbit Versa 3 on your wrist is very comfortable, while it does its work of keeping track of health functions. The wearable device already has Hey Google and Amazon’s Alexa built-in, and it can last more than 6 days on a single charge. It’s also very easy to use, so everyone can benefit from wearing one.

Segway Ninebot ES1L electric scooter

Go anywhere and everywhere with the Segway Ninebot ES1L, a lightweight electric scooter that can run for 12.4 miles with the help of its 250W motor. The one-click folding system makes it easy to carry, while a front shock absorber protects the rider from bumpy roads.

Kindle

Book lovers, it might be time to go digital with an ebook reader like Amazon’s Kindle. The device’s glare-free display reads like real paper, and it also has adjustable brightness so that you can read comfortably wherever you are. The Kindle’s 8GB of storage is enough for thousands of books, while its battery can last for weeks on a single charge.

Victrola portable Bluetooth turntable

Breathe new life into your vinyl records with the Victrola portable Bluetooth turntable, which can also play music on its built-in speakers through a Bluetooth connection with a mobile device or a 3.5mm aux-in. Once you’re done, store the turntable by closing the suitcase, which is durable for added protection.

Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset

Gamers who often engage in multiplayer sessions need a reliable gaming headset like the Razer Kraken Ultimate, for clear communications with their teammates. They also provide a more immersive experience when you’re playing solo. This gaming headset, however, may also be personalized with the Razer Chroma lighting system.

SanDisk Extreme portable SSD (1TB)

A portable SSD brings immense value as you have all your essential files with you at all times, but the SanDisk Extreme SSD takes it to another level by providing drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. It also comes with a carabiner loop to secure the SSD to your belt or backpack.

Dell G15 gaming laptop

Run the latest games without a problem on the Dell G15, as the gaming laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch Full HD display will give justice to the games that you play, while its 512GB SSD should be more than enough storage.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen)

Transform non-smart TVs into smart TVs with streaming devices like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. After plugging it into your TV’s HDMI port and a quick setup, you will gain access to a platform that lets you access all your preferred streaming services. The included Alexa voice remote enables voice commands for searching for and launching content.

Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle

The Hidrate Spark 3 smart water bottle makes sure that you drink enough water each day, as the glow serves as a constant reminder to hydrate while the Hidrate app tracks your water intake. You can also keep track of the water intake of your friends and family, so that you can remind each other of your hydration goals.

The Mirror

The Mirror not only shows your current self, but it also helps you achieve who you want to become as it provides different types of workout across different genres. You can participate in live classes or exercise at your own pace with on-demand classes, though a subscription that up to six household members can use.

Philips Hue LED smart bulb starter kit

Easily set up smart lights around your home with this Philips Hue starter kit. It includes four smart lights that can display from your choice among 16 million colors, and you can schedule them through the Philips Hue app. The starter kit also comes with a Hue Hub, which can control up to 50 smart lights.

Sodastream Fizzi One Touch sparkling water maker

With just the touch of a button, the Sodastream Fizzi One Touch starts making fresh sparkling water, with your choice on the level of fizz. Each purchase comes with a 60-liter CO2 cylinder, and you can spice things up by buying flavor drops that you can add to your sparkling water.

Apple MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air is a powerful laptop that’s equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, which is so efficient that the laptop goes completely fanless. It’s also equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display, with a battery life that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Philips SmartSleep sleep and wake-up light

The Philips SmartSleep helps you wake up in the morning, improving your mood for the rest of the day, and also helps you wind down in the evening through a sunset simulation and light-guided breathing. It also works as a midnight lamp, phone charging dock, and speaker.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover

As a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers speedy performance through its 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM. The device transforms into a laptop with the Type Cover, which functions as both a keyboard while in laptop form and as protection for the screen when it’s folded.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

Adrenaline junkies and outdoor enthusiasts need a sturdy action camera such as the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is capable of shooting videos of up to 5.3K resolution and 60 fps, with upgraded stabilization and automatic cloud storage integration.

PhoneSoap 3 phone sanitizer and charger

The PhoneSoap 3 uses two germicidal UV-C bulbs to sanitize your phone, killing most bacteria and germs, while also providing USB ports for charging. This helps you stay healthy, as your phone picks up bacteria from your hands and the surfaces it touches. It can also be used to sanitize anything else that fits in the chamber.

