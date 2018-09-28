Digital Trends
Car Reviews

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review

1 of 25
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Nissan Altima
The 2019 Nissan Altima doesn’t raise the bar; it merely meets it.
The 2019 Nissan Altima doesn’t raise the bar; it merely meets it.
The 2019 Nissan Altima doesn’t raise the bar; it merely meets it.

Highs

  • Comfortable interior
  • Connectivity options
  • Available all-wheel drive
  • Clever VC-Turbo engine

Lows

  • Lackluster driving dynamics
  • Questionable driver-assist tech
  • Lower-than-average interior space
Stephen Edelstein
By
Research Center: 2019 Nissan Altima

Let’s roll the clock back to 1993.

Bill Clinton was in the Oval Office, Nirvana was on the radio, and the first Nissan Altima was rolling off the assembly line in Tennessee. Twenty-five years ago, Nissan was mainly concerned with outselling its rivals’ sedans, but in 2018 it has bigger problems. Crossovers are eating into sales of midsize sedans like the Altima. With the redesigned 2019 model, Nissan sought to make a case not just for the Altima, but for the sedan itself.

At the same time, the Altima fights for sales in one of the auto industry’s most competitive segments. The midsize sedan segment is dominated by the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry but it features a number of smaller fish like the Chevrolet Malibu, Hyundai Sonata/Kia Optima twins, Mazda6, and Subaru Legacy, as well as the aging Ford Fusion and Volkswagen Passat.

Nissan invited Digital Trends to Santa Barbara, California, to sample its latest contender. The 2019 Altima is available in S, SR, SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility across the board, starting at $23,750. Front-wheel drive is standard but, for the first time on an Altima, all-wheel drive is available as an option. We grabbed one of 3,900 Edition One models, which get special trim pieces and three years of complimentary concierge service for $35,750. 

2019 nissan altima review fullwide
Stephen Edelstein/Digital Trends

Interior and tech

The previous-generation Altima was a comparatively weak effort, but it was clear upon opening the driver’s door that the 2019 model was a major improvement. While the interior is still a bit subdued, everything is sensibly laid out and, aside from some grained plastic trim doing a bad impression of wood, materials feel high quality. Unlike many modern cars, the dashboard sits fairly low, giving a sense of airiness to the cabin.

Nissan also kept the NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats from the previous-generation Altima, which were designed based on the space agency’s research on human bodies. They felt both supportive and comfortable, with plenty of cushioning, but not so much that we sank into them. The Altima offers slightly less overall passenger and trunk space than most competitors.

Another area of big improvement is infotainment. When the previous-generation Altima was launched as a 2013 model, a 5.0-inch display screen was considered satisfactory. That isn’t the case today, so the 2019 Altima gets a standard 8.0-inch display screen sticking out of the top of the dashboard, as well as a 7.0-inch instrument-cluster display and four USB ports: A Type-A and Type-C for both the front and rear.

The infotainment system isn’t the most elaborate one around, but it covers the bases.

The infotainment system isn’t the most elaborate one around, but it covers the bases with a responsive touchscreen and clean, intuitive graphics. Nissan also offers three years of complimentary map (for navigation-equipped cars) and head unit software updates, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity. Owners who subscribe to Nissan’s telematics services can get real-time traffic information from SiriusXM, and a door-to-door navigation feature that interfaces with the driver’s smartphone.

Our test car was one of 3,900 Edition One models that will kick off 2019 Altima production. The special editions come with three years of complimentary concierge service, allowing drivers to speak to a live person who can do things like reserve concert tickets, or find the nearest Starbucks and beam directions to the car’s navigation system.

This is a feature normally seen only on luxury cars, so it’s unusual to find it on a mainstream midsize sedan like the Altima. While we did have trouble connecting to the call center (something a Nissan representative attributed to our test car’s pre-production head unit and spotty cell reception on the drive route) the person we eventually talked to was friendly and courteous. But since the service will only be available on a limited number of cars, it’s not really relevant to the average buyer.

The 2019 Altima is also the latest model to get Nissan’s ProPilot Assist driver-assist system. ProPilot Assist combines adaptive cruise control with steering assist to keep the car centered in its lane, but drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times. We previously experienced the system in the Nissan Leaf, and this second impression didn’t change our opinion.

Nissan sought to make a case not just for the Altima, but for the sedan itself.

ProPilot Assist works fine within the parameters Nissan has set (the lane-centering function is much better than systems we’ve seen in more expensive cars), but those parameters are very limited. The system needs highways with clearly marked lanes and weather conditions that allow the onboard cameras to see those lanes. If all of those conditions are met, the driver is still left holding the wheel even as the car steers. At that point, we feel we might as well do the steering ourselves.

The 2019 Altima also gets Safety Shield 360 on the SV and higher trim levels. Safety Shield 360 is Nissan’s answer to driver-assist tech bundles offered by Ford and Toyota, combining forward and rear autonomous emergency braking, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. A driver-attention monitor is standard as well. Navigation-equipped models get traffic sign recognition. 

Driving experience

The 2019 Altima gets two new engines as part of its redesign. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. That’s competitive with the base engines of other midsize sedans. Front-wheel drive is standard, but Nissan is also offering an optional ($1,350) all-wheel drive system derived from the Murano and Rogue. A first for the Altima, it should help the sedan in its crossover-fighting mission. The only other midsize sedans available with all-wheel drive are the Ford Fusion and Subaru Legacy (it’s standard on the Subaru).

Buyers can also opt for the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder previously seen on the QX50 crossover from Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand. The “VC” stands for “variable compression,” signifying the engine’s ability to change its compression ratio on the fly to emphasize either fuel efficiency or power. Many companies – including Saab – have tested the technology before but Nissan is the first to figure out how to bring it to series production.

Nissan claims the VC-Turbo, which is front-wheel drive only, offers power comparable to V6 engines like the one offered in the previous-generation Altima with four-cylinder fuel economy. In the 2019 Altima, the VC-Turbo produces 248 hp and 280 lb-ft, compared to the 270 hp and 251 lb-ft of the 2018 Altima’s naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. It is a close match for the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinders offered in the Honda Accord (252 hp, 273 lb-ft) and Hyundai Sonata/Kia Optima (245 hp, 260 lb-ft). The Toyota Camry is still available with a 3.5-liter V6 producing 301 hp and 267 lb-ft, Subaru offers a 3.6-liter boxer-six in the Legacy with 256 hp and 247 lb-ft, and the Ford Fusion V6 Sport’s 2.7-liter turbocharged engine boasts 325 hp and 380 lb-ft.

The Altima rides comfortably and isn’t a liability in traffic, but it doesn’t offer anything exciting, or even memorable.

On the road, the VC-Turbo feels like any other turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is quite an achievement considering its variable-compression party trick. The engine is smooth, responsive, and delivers power in a linear fashion. Both the VC-Turbo and the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder are shackled to a continuously variable transmission, but this one at least behaves better than most. Overall, the driving experience is completely unremarkable. The Altima rides comfortably and isn’t a liability in traffic, but it doesn’t offer anything exciting or even memorable. The VC-Turbo is almost too well mannered for its own good, the electric power steering is so lifeless it feels like the wheel isn’t connected to anything, and the suspension isn’t up to the task of corner carving.

Nissan predicts the 2.5-liter engine will return 32 mpg combined (28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive, and 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city, 36 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive. The VC-Turbo engine is expected to get 29 mpg combined (25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway) in its sole front-wheel drive configuration. Both sets of figures are near the top of the midsize-sedan class, but the Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, and Toyota Camry are all available with hybrid powertrains as well.

2019 Nissan Altima Compared To
2019 mercedes benz a class sedan review first drive xxl 2
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
2019 Mazda Miata
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
2019 audi rs 5 sportback
2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback
2018 mercedes benz e400 cabriolet 2018merce400cabrio prd
2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet
2019 honda insight insigh
2019 Honda Insight
2018 Nissan Maxima review
2018 Nissan Maxima
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback first drive
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2019 audi a7 prd
2019 Audi A7
2018 honda accord 2 0 sport
2018 Honda Accord 2.0 Sport
2019 volvo xc40 prod
2019 Volvo XC40
2018 honda accord first drive prd
2018 Honda Accord
2018 infiniti q50 first drive review 13483
2018 Infiniti Q50
2017 chevrolet silverado hd prd
2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD
2018 mercedes benz e400 coupe prd
2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe
2017 bugatti chiron 7061
2017 Bugatti Chiron

Warranty

Nissan offers a three-year, 36,000-mile basic warranty, and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Because the Altima was completely redesigned for the 2019 model year, it is difficult to predict reliability. Nissan has a fairly good overall reputation for reliability, however.  

How DT would configure this car

Instead of grabbing one of the 3,900 Edition One models like our test car, we’d go for the Altima Platinum. The exclusivity of the Edition One is cool, but the only substantial difference between it and the Platinum are some trim elements and the concierge service, which we don’t see ourselves using enough to be worthwhile. The Platinum includes the full array of tech features available on the Altima, including the Safety Shield 360 bundle, and is available with the VC-Turbo engine.

Speaking of the VC-Turbo engine, we can see reasonable arguments for both it and the base engine. We definitely appreciated the VC-Turbo’s power, and that would make the decision for us if we lived in a region with mild winters. But if you live in, say, the Northeast, the base engine and its available all-wheel drive make sense. It all depends on what your needs are. Our ideal Altima would have all-wheel drive and the VC-Turbo engine but that car doesn’t exist, and Nissan probably wouldn’t sell many if it did. 

Conclusion

The 2019 Nissan Altima is a big improvement over its predecessor, but that isn’t enough. We’d take this low-slung sedan over a pudgy crossover, but we’d say the same of a number of other midsize sedans. The Altima doesn’t do enough to distinguish itself from its myriad competitors.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Product Review

No more excuses. This AMG just schooled the world on what four-doors can do

The GT 4-Door Coupe is the third from-scratch model by AMG, promising sports car performance with family-friendly refinement. A few laps of Circuit of the Americas and a tour of Austin’s scenic streets should give us an answer.
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

The 2019 Honda Civic compact sedan and coupe get a handful of updates to stay fresh, including exterior styling tweaks, standard Honda Sensing driver aids, and a new Sport trim level.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 mercedes benz a class sedan review first drive xxl 2
Product Review

There’s a new baby Benz on the block: A-Class proves sedans aren’t dead yet

While it seems like the traditional sedan is dead, Mercedes-Benz believes otherwise. And the 2019 A-Class sedan arrives to try and capture younger buyers and sway them from competitors. We explore Seattle in one to see if it’s any good.
Posted By Chris Chin
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive
Product Review

Lamborghini’s V12 flagship brings the shock and awe for SVJ duty

High-tech active aerodynamics, trick steering, and good old-fashioned horsepower help to make this Aventador the most track-capable production Lamborghini ever.
Posted By Bradley Iger
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

BMW’s iconic 3 Series sedan is nearing the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven. The crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste of the next-gen model before its reveal in Paris.
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud; Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with, "Funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown