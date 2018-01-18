2018 Chevrolet Camaro lineup ranges from fun to screaming hot

The 2018 Chevy Camaro fun-machine is all about choice, with a dozen variations counting both convertible and coupe versions of six trims. Whether your idea of fun is a sprightly jaunt around town, smoking Christmas tree-style greenlight takeoffs, or tire-shredding apex conquests, the Camaro coupe and convertibles are ready to play.

The 2018 Camaro lineup carries over unchanged from the 2017 model year with one notable exception for the ZL1 trim.

Chevy introduced the full-out Camaro ZL1 with its 650-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in 2017. The 2018 ZL1 can be ordered with the 1LE Extreme Track Package to make the previously most badass Camaro even badder. The 1LE kit is possibly due to the ZL1’s failure to hit 200 miles per hour at the Papenburg High-Speed Oval in Germany, prompting Chevy’s engineers to sharpen pencils.

Engines and transmissions

Depending on the trim, 2018 Camaros have one of four engines.

LS and LT Camaros come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged DOHC inline-four with 275 hp at 5,600 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 3,000 to 4,500 rpm. The LS and LT trims can also upgrade to a 335-hp 3.6-liter V6 direct injection engine. The V6’s maximum 284 lb-ft comes on at 5,300 rpm.

Both Camaro SS trims run on a naturally-aspirated, 455-hp 6.2-liter V8 that matches its horsepower with a torque rating of 455 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm.

The ZL1’s supercharged version of the 6.2-liter V8 produces 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and 650 lb-ft at 3,600 rpm.

How to choose a 2018 Camaro

2018 Camaro 1LS, 1LT, 2LT

With bases prices for Camaro coupes ranging from $26,900 for the 1LS to $62,495 for the ZL1, price is the most significant factor when choosing trims.

If cost were no object, the rational decision would be to buy the vehicle that matches the need. But let’s be real. People buy Camaros (or Corvettes, or Mustangs) based on what they want, not what they need. So, with eyes wide open, decide how much Camaro go-power you’re willing to shell out for, and that’s your ride. Don’t give a second thought to the fact that most drivers will seldom, if ever, use the Camaro’s full potential.

The first performance level for 2018 Camaros, the LS and LTs, come with either a turbocharged 275-hp four-cylinder engine or an optional 335-hp V6. Transmission choices are a Tremec six-speed manual and an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, but we aware that the 1LS is available only with the manual transmission and the 1LT only with the automatic. The manual transmission is standard equipment for the 2LT, but the automatic is an option.

Two upgrade packages are available for all LS and LT trims, one for appearance and the other for functional upgrades. The $2,495 Redline Edition includes black front and rear bowtie emblems, a red-accented grille, hash mark graphic, decklid blackout graphic, dark-finish taillamps, black outside mirrors, and 20-inch black aluminum wheels with red accents. The $1,950 RS package includes 20-inch aluminum wheels, HID headlamps, LED taillamps, plus RS-specific upper and lower grilles and rear spoiler.

The base-level 2018 Camaro 1LS starts at $26,900 in the coupe version and $32,900 for the convertible. The $6,000 extra for the convertible holds for all Camaro trims. Standard 1LS equipment includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, a cloth eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, six-way power adjustable front passenger seats, and single-zone manual air conditioning. Additional standard features include power windows, power door locks, remote keyless entry, power mirrors, and LED daytime running lamps.

Chevrolet MyLink with a 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM audio system with six speakers, Bluetooth wireless for phones and streaming audio, and OnStar Guidance Plan and Satellite Radio trial subscriptions are all included with the Camaro 1LS.

The 2018 Camaro 1LT, $27,695 to start for the coupe and $33,695 for the convertible, upgrade the 1LS with an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, USB port and auxiliary jack, illuminated sun visors, Halogen projector-beam headlamps, and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

When configured with a V6 engine, the 1LT can also be fitted with the $4,500 1LE Package for LT. This performance upgrade includes an FE3 suspension, Brembo brakes, and heavy-duty cooling, black hood wrap, front splitter, mirrors, rear blade spoiler, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, limited-slip differential, and performance exhaust system.

Starting at $31,495 in coupe format and $37,495 for the convertible, the 2018 Camaro 2LT has heated and ventilated leather-trimmed seats, an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control, a frameless electrochromic ISRV mirror, and a Bose Premium nine-speaker audio system.

The $2,800 Convenience and Lighting Package takes the 2LT even further upstream with comfort, convenience, and safety features. The Convenience and Lighting Package includes the Camaro Memory Package, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, multicolor driver information display, and head-up display. Heated outside mirrors with driver-side auto dimming, interior spectrum lighting, illuminated sill plates and aluminum accents on the door trim and shifter cap are also included. Passive driver assistance equipment in the upgrade package includes rear parking assistance, blind zone monitoring with lane change awareness, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Trim 2018 Camaro 1LS 2018 Camaro 1LT 2018 Camaro 2LT Base price Coupe $26,900 $27,695 $31,495 Base price convertible $32,900 $33,695 $37,495 Drive wheels Rear Rear Rear Base engine 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 Base horsepower 275 hp @ 5,600 RPM 275 hp @ 5,600 RPM 275 hp @ 5,600 RPM Base torque 295 lb-ft @ 3,000-4,500 RPM 295 lb-ft @ 3,000-4,500 RPM 295 lb-ft @ 3,000-4,500 RPM Manual transmission TREMEC 6-speed manual TREMEC 6-speed manual TREMEC 6-speed manual Automatic transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 19 gallons 19 gallons 19 gallons Fuel economy manual (base engine) 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway Fuel economy automatic (base engine) 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway Base wheels 18-inch aluminum 18-inch aluminum 18-inch aluminum Body style 2-door coupe or convertible 2-door coupe or convertible 2-door coupe or convertible Seat upholstery Cloth Cloth Leather

2018 Camaro 1SS. 2SS, ZL1

The Camaro SS and ZL1 models climb the performance ladder many rungs. Power comes from 6.2-liter V8s. A naturally aspirated V8 hits 455 hp for the 1SS and 2SS while the supercharged 6.2-liter cranks out 650 ponies with the same level of torque.

The 2018 Camaro 1SS costs $37,900 to start in coupe format or $43,900 for a droptop. The 455-hp V8 uses a Tremec six-speed with automatic rev-matching or an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic. The 1SS standard equipment list includes 20-inch aluminum wheels with summer-only performance run-flat tires, Brembo performance four-wheel disc brakes, HID headlamps with LED signature lighting accents, and an uplevel instrument cluster.

A $7,000 1LE Performance Package for the 1SS with the manual transmission includes an electronic limited-slip differential, specific chassis tuning, and Chevy’s Magnetic Ride Control active suspension.

Starting at $42,995 for the coupe and $48,995 in the convertible version, the 2018 Camaro 2SS adds the following to the 1SS: heated/ventilated leather-appointed power eight-way driver and six-way front passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a Bose premium audio system. The 2SS has illuminated sill plates, interior spectrum lighting, uplevel interior décor accents, a heated steering wheel, head-up display, wireless charging pad, and memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors. Rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and side blind zone alert with lane change alert are standard on the 2SS.

If your definition of fun doesn’t allow compromise, your Camaro is the ZL1, starting at $62,495 for the coupe and $68,495 for the convertible version. This car’s LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V8 knocks out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft with either the Tremec six-speed manual with automatic rev-matching or a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic.

The ZL1 has 11 powertrain-cooling heat exchangers, a specially calibrated Magnetic Ride suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, unique 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires, and Brembo front and rear brakes. Standard ZL1 features also include a dual-mode exhaust with quad exhaust tips, performance traction management, Recaro performance seats, and a short-throw shifter. Adding to the exterior, the ZL1 has a unique front fascia with larger cooling ducts, wide front fenders, specific rocker moldings and rear diffuser, and a distinct hood with carbon-fiber air extractor.

Available for the ZL1 coupe only, the $7,500 1LE Extreme Track Package includes a carbon fiber rear wing, racing-derived Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers, an adjustable front-end ride height, camber plates, and a rear stabilizer bar. The package also comes with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, and lighter wheels and dampers. In a nod to racers who drive the same car home at the end of the day, this package also includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.