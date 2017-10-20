2018 Nissan Rogue proves why small SUVs continue to be top sellers

The Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Nissan Rogue — the big three in the crossover world — are breaking their own sales records in 2017. Other than the half-ton Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, and RAM 1500 pickups, the CR-V, RAV4, and Rogue are outselling all other vehicles in the United States.

Nissan announced pricing and details for the 2018 Rogue gasoline-only models October 17, 2017. The Rogue is Nissan’s best-selling model in the U.S., and 2018 is the fifth year of the crossover’s second generation that began with the 2014 model. In 2017, Nissan gave the Rogue the automotive version of cosmetic surgery, with newly designed headlights and taillights. The first-generation Rogue encompassed the 2007 to 2013 model years, so if Nissan sticks to the same timing, the next major changes will occur around 2020 or 2021.

Earlier in 2017, Nissan launched the Rogue Hybrid and the Rogue Sport. The Rogue Hybrid was available in limited quantities. The Rogue Sport is a smaller vehicle with a less powerful engine than the other Rogue models. Neither the Rogue Hybrid nor the Rogue Sport was included in the 2018 model year announcement, so we will update this article on both models when information is available.

What’s new for 2018

The biggest changes for the Rogue in 2018 include an optional driving assistance feature called ProPilot Assist, available as part of the 2018 Rogue SL Platinum Packages. NissanConnect, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is standard with all 2018 Rogue. The blacked-out Midnight Edition continues in 2018 with even more dark parts. Other 2018 changes include trim-specific tweaks and additions to the SV and SL models. Standard Rogue trims include S, SV, and SL, each standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) for $1,350 more.

2018 Nissan Rogue engines and transmissions

All Rogues use the same engine and transmission. The 2.5-liter, four-cylinder inline DOHC 16-valve motor with continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) and electronic fuel injection (EFI) produces 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 RPM. The Xtronic transmission has two pulleys with a steel belt running between them to vary the gear ratios continuously. With the Rogue’s standard FWD this combination is EPA rated to achieve an average of 26 mpg in city driving, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined. Models with AWD are rated at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined fuel economy.

2018 Nissan Rogue tech

The fanciest 2018 Rogue tech update is Nissan ProPilot Assist. This driver assistance option, included in the Rogue SL upgrade Platinum package, represents the first level of Nissan’s autonomous driving tech. ProPilot assists with steering, braking, and accelerating in single-lane driving — in other words, a two-lane road with one lane heading in either direction. Two buttons are all it takes to manage ProPilot Assist to keep the car in the lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, hold at a preset speed, and maintain a preset distance from the car just ahead. The next step, which Nissan says will be within two years, will be for the system to work on multilane roads, followed by city driving assistance with four years from today.

All Rogues use a 7-inch color touchscreen to control the infotainment system. Options include a navigation system, a bird’s eye view called Intelligent Around View with Moving Object Detection, radar-based Blind Spot warning, and Pedestrian Detection.

How to choose a 2018 Nissan Rogue

If you count FWD and AWD as separate models, there are six different Rogue models. Because the only difference is the use of two or four drive wheels, we’ll call it at three models, each with two drive options. The most basic version is the Rogue S, starting at $24,680 with FWD and $26,030 for the AWD version. Move up to move comfort and convenience features with the Rogue SV, $25,900 starting price FWD, $27,250 AWD. The fanciest Rogue is the SL model, which also gives you access to the even fancier Platinum upgrade package. The SL starts at $31,060 for FWD and $32,410 with AWD.

The Rogue S above have brake assist for extra pressure in emergency stops, electronic brake force distribution, and ABS. Standard wheels for the S are 17-inch steel wearing all-season tires. A tire pressure monitoring system watches each tire, so you know which one is low. The Rogue S has cloth seating, with six-way manual driver’s seat adjustments.

NissanConnect in the Rogue S with four speakers and a 7-inch color touchscreen also includes AM/FM/CD, USB and audio aux inputs, MP3 support, Bluetooth support, and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also has speed-sensitive volume control and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Rogue S vehicles include power windows and door locks, cruise control, single-zone manual AC, and remote keyless entry.

Moving up to the Rogue SV boosts comfort and convenience features beyond the Rogue S with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rails, a motion-activated liftgate, automatic on/off headlights, and LED turn signals on the outside mirrors. Both front seats have heaters, and the SV model adds eight-way power adjustment and lumbar support for the driver. The SV model also comes with two more speakers, for a total of six. You can check yourself out in the SV’s illuminated vanity mirrors, and the driver’s side front power window has one-touch up and down control.

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning is a plus for people riding in a Rogue SV which also has standard remote start with intelligent climate control so you should never have to enter a freezing or steaming vehicle. Blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert are also part of the SV feature list. Unlike the Rogue S, which has no option packages, with the SV model you can choose from three packages. The SV Sun and Sound Touring Package includes a power panoramic moonroof, Bose Audio with nine speakers, a navigation system, a heated steering wheel, intelligent cruise control and memory driver seat and outside mirror settings. The SV Premium Package drops the moonroof and Bose audio but keeps everything else. The blacked-out Midnight Edition is also an exclusive SV option package.

The Rogue SL is the top-of-the-line model. Standard SL features include a heated steering wheel, 18-inch allow wheels, standard memory outside mirrors and driver’s seat, front fog lights, leather upholstery, and the Bose audio system with CD changer and nine speakers. The Nissan navigation system is standard on the Rogue SL as are a HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Intelligent Around View Monitor, intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning.

Three option packages are reserved for the Rogue SL. The SL Premium Package includes LED headlights and a power panoramic moonroof. The SL Platinum Package includes, in addition to the ProPilot Assist suite mentioned earlier, also includes 19-inch alloy wheels, an electronic parking brake, and intelligent cruise control with full speed range and hold. The last package, the SL Platinum Reserve Interior includes premium tan leather seats with quilted leather inserts.