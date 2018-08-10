Digital Trends
Cars

You’ll need $68,000 to land a tech-rich 2019 Audi A7 in your driveway

Chris Chin
By
1 of 10
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi

Have you been eyeing the latest rendition of Audi’s tech-savvy A7 Sportback? Well the deal just got a little sweeter as Ingolstadt’s finest just announced the pricing list for the new 2019 Audi A7. Most of all, it includes a new entry-level base model, which starts at a cool $68,000 for the Premium model.

Stepping up to the Premium Plus stamps the invoice at $72,400 with the fully-loaded Prestige model topping out at $76,300.

Read our first-drive review of the 2019 Audi A7 here.

The 2019 Audi A7 made its official North American debut earlier this year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. In addition to a complete redesign from the ground up, Audi made sure not to leave out any technology. For example, it’s one of the first Audi models to receive the company’s latest 48-volt vehicle electrical system and its unique belt-alternator-starter, or BAS, combination unit.

The latter essentially incorporates the car’s alternator into the starter for the engine, allowing for the integration of a small electrical motor for propulsion. The result is that the latest and greatest Audi A7, even with its standard configuration, comes as a “Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle,” meaning that BAS unit is also used to briefly accelerate the car from a standstill. It then works with the auto engine stop-start system for smooth takeoffs.

The technological innovations are more than just skin-deep. On the exterior, Audi equipped its inventive high-intensity-discharge (HID) LED-based Matrix laser headlight system that’s been making waves in Europe over the past few years. Unlike other HID headlight setups, Audi’s systems allows precise control of the beam to avoid blinding oncoming drivers and for intelligent lighting, such as being able to illuminate curves ahead and incorporating smart automatic high beams.

1 of 7
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 audi a7 review 1243
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi
2019 Audi A7 Review
Audi

Furthermore, the A7 also still comes loaded with passive and active driver assist and safety systems. These include Audi’s “pre-sense 360” system and its latest radar-guided cruise control, Adaptive Cruise Assist. And the list goes on with intersection assist, which utilizes a range of four wide-angle cameras to render a real-time 3D model of the A7 inside the car’s safety computer. It then senses when the A7 is approaching a traditional cross-intersection and the system then provides a view using those cameras to make sure the driver can maneuver the intersection safely.

Then there’s the usual arrangement of pre-collision detection, pedestrian detection, collision avoidance systems, rear-cross-traffic alerts, and more.

But while those systems work behind the scenes for a seamless driving experience, drivers get to interact with more of the A7’s technology thanks to Audi’s latest MMI infotainment system with Audi’s virtual cockpit. Not only does it incorporate Google Earth for an immersive navigation experience, Audi’s system also supports 4G LTE data connectivity for real-time traffic updates and applications.

Under the hood sits a standard 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 offering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque for a 0-60 time of just 5.2 seconds, thanks to an S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon makes it simpler for infotainment developers to integrate Alexa Auto
Up Next

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro: News, rumors, specs, and more
audi e tron electric suv first ride press feat
Cars

Riding along in Audi’s e-tron, the electric SUV born to slay Teslas

The E-Tron is Audi’s first mass-market electric vehicle, and we got to take a ride in this Tesla-fighting crossover over a month before the official unveiling. Read on to see how the E-Tron stacks up against the competition, so far.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best wagons zlatan ibrahimovi says goodbye to swedish national football te
Cars

These are the best 2019 wagons on sale today in the U.S.

While minivans seemed to have fallen out of favor for the SUV and the crossover SUV with just a few available today, wagons remain relatively popular, particularly with a strong cult following. These are the best wagons on sale today that…
Posted By Chris Chin
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Cars

Land Rover’s updated 2019 Range Rover Sport is an SUV of multiple personalities

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport adds a P400e plug-in hybrid model to the lineup, but you can still get the high-performance 575-horsepower V8 SVR as well. More tech features round out the changes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

It’s not just an electric car. The Taycan is an electric Porsche

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan and scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

Elon Musk tweets about privatizing Tesla Motors, causes an investor frenzy

Elon Musk is in the news again over some tweets on Twitter about openly expressing the idea of transitioning Tesla Motors into a private company, prospectively starting stock share prices at $420 per share.
Posted By Chris Chin
ford workers exoskeleton vests exoskeleton1 2
Cars

Robotic exoskeletons help Ford employees build cars worldwide

Ford Motor Company announced the worldwide rollout of wearable exoskeleton vests to assist assembly line workers. By reducing the physical toll on the bodies of workers, the robotic vests lessen fatigue, injury, and discomfort.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 dodge challenger srt hellcat widebody press
Product Review

These hips don’t lie: the Hellcat Widebody gains grip at no cost to comfort

With competitors closing in on the Hellcat’s power, Dodge fires back with the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Wider tires and a stiffer suspension help the Hellcat fight the Mustang GT350 and Camaro ZL1 on their home turf: the…
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Volkswagen Jetta land-speed record car
Cars

Volkswagen turned the humble Jetta into a 200-mph land-speed missile

A modified 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will make a land-speed record attempt at the Bonneville Salt Flats in August, aiming for a top speed of over 200 mph. The race car previews an upcoming Jetta GLI performance model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 dodge challenger r t scat pack widebody rt
Product Review

Hellcats get all the looks, but a cheaper Challenger holds its own on the track

With a wide footprint, track-tuned suspension, and a naturally-aspirated Hemi, the R/T Scat Pack Widebody proves to be the nimblest Challenger Dodge has built to date.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Yada Backup Camera
Cars

Stop backing into your neighbor's car with the best backup cameras

The right backup camera will allow you to better avoid vehicles and other obstacles without taking your eyes off the road, rendering "sorry, I hit your car!" notes a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Honda Accord
Cars

Cream of the four-door crop: Here's the best sedan you can buy

Even in a time of crossover mania, sedans remain the best choice for most car buyers. These daily-driver heroes combine practicality and efficiency, while managing to leave plenty of room for tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Abigail Bassett
2019 Jaguar F-Pace
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Miles Branman, Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Ford builds 10 millionth Mustang
Cars

That’s a lot of horsepower: Ford builds 10-millionth Mustang

Ford recently built its 10 millionth Mustang, and celebrated with a stampede of the cars at its Flat Rock, Michigan, factory. In over 50 years of production, the Mustang has seen some major changes, but remains Ford's most iconic model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein