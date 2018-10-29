Digital Trends
Cars

This 2019 Ford Edge ST camera car is ready to capture all the action

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car

It’s lights, camera, action for the 2019 Ford Edge ST. This sportier new version of Ford’s midsize crossover was remade into a Hollywood camera car by specialist firm Pursuit Systems. Designed to film car chases and other action footage, discussions are underway to use the Edge ST in the production of upcoming feature films, according to Ford.

Camera cars require both space and speed. A good camera car needs to accommodate a roof-mounted camera rig weighing up to 1,000 pounds, and have space inside for a film crew and their equipment. But it must also be able to drive at high speeds in order to keep up with the action. Good handling is also important, so the vehicle can be precisely maneuvered while filming. Camera cars tend to be performance SUVs: Pursuit Systems’ other vehicles include a BMW X5 M, Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

The Edge ST was modified to deal with the extra weight of the camera rig. Pursuit Systems added individual-wheel air suspension to cope with the weight increase, and “retuned” the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, which makes 335 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque from the factory. Ford didn’t say if power was increased, but that would make sense given the extra weight that must be lugged around.

The interior was gutted to make room for filming equipment, including video monitors that allow crew members to see footage in real time. The roof also had to be reinforced to support the camera arm, which is typically equipped with a gyro-stabilized remote-control camera, according to Ford. A roll cage was added to give occupants extra protection. Finally, the exterior was wrapped in matte-black vinyl, so it doesn’t reflect onto other cars.

Adding “camera car” to the ST’s résumé could help Ford prove the new model is no joke. Applying the ST badge to a family crossover was a controversial move, as those two letters were previously reserved for purer drivers’ cars like the Focus ST and Fiesta ST. But with Ford planning to eliminate all cars except the Mustang from its U.S. lineup, utility vehicles will have to pick up the performance slack. Ford already has an Explorer ST in the works.

Don't Miss

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Nürburgring taxi
Cars

Hitch a ride around a racetrack in Jaguar’s 592-hp XE SV Project 8

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is a monster sedan that only 300 people will have the chance to own. But there's another way to experience this 200-mph brute. Jaguar is offering rides in the Project 8 around Germany's Nürburgring.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Elon Musk hails ‘incredibly historic quarter’ as Tesla reveals profits

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk kept his promise of steering the company into profitability during the second half of 2018. Tesla posted a net income of $311 million for the third quarter.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2015 Land Rover Defender
Cars

Land Rover’s upcoming high-tech Defender will leave last-gen model in the dust

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes, too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
jaguar android auto apple carplay support 13832000195 70a87d53b9 k
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover finally gives cars support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The 2019 line of vehicles from Jaguar and Land Rover will finally offer support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-car smartphone mirroring systems from Google and Apple, as part of the optional Smartphone Pack.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2015 Ford Focus
Cars

Another recall! 1.5M Ford Focus cars may have stalling problems

Ford's latest vehicle recall covers 1.5 million Ford Focus cars, most of them on the road in the U.S. The issue concerns a problem with the fuel tank that could lead to an engine stall.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
McLaren Speedtail
Cars

The McLaren Speedtail is a 250-mph, 1,000-hp work of art on wheels

McLaren's BP23 project has a name: Speedtail. The hyper GT model is presented as an heir to the emblematic F1 made during the 1990s. It receives a 1+2 seating configuration and more luxury features than any McLaren model before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
Product Review

Abarth-tuned Fiat still impresses, but key rivals make a compelling argument

The marriage of Japanese engineering to Italian heart and soul reminds us that horsepower isn't the final word in performance. While the lightweight roadster impresses on the the road course, a lack of meaningful updates threatens to…
Posted By Bradley Iger
Mercedes-AMG GT63
Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door sets Nürburgring lap record (sort of)

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door just blitzed Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife in what Mercedes claims is a record-setting time. But that depends on how you classify this fast four-door.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
SpeedKore Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Cars

SpeedKore found a way to make the Dodge Demon even more ferocious

Wisconsin-based SpeedKore Performance Group took a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, dialed it up to 1,203 horsepower, and put it on a carbon-fiber diet. The result is a truly hellacious muscle car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Product Review

Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross revives an old name in a very different form

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross relies on 1990s nostalgia, spiffy styling, and a new turbocharged engine to add some spice to a bland crossover recipe. But can Mitsubishi do anything that hasn’t been done before?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevy’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 00
Cars

Tesla drivers in N. America will soon be able to put lane changing on autopilot

Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature, which goes live tonight, will assist drivers by guiding the car from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of a highway, including making suggestions for lane changes and navigating highway interchanges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle