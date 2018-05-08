2019 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S Edition 1 gets racing stripes, aerodynamics package

Share

Mercedes-AMG is challenging the Porsche Panamera with its GT 4-Door Coupe, and to get the new model off to strong start, it’s kicking things off with a swanky Edition 1 version, which adds an upgraded aerodynamics package and other features to the new four-door model.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1, to use its full name, is based on the range-topping GT 63 S model. That means it packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It’s the same engine used in the two-door AMG GT sports car, and numerous other Mercedes-AMG models. Mercedes claims it can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph. Power is sent to all four wheels by default, but, as with the Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan, the GT63 features a “drift mode” that diverts all power to the rear wheels for sideways shenanigans.

The Edition 1 is distinguished from the standard GT63 S by an “Aerodynamics Package,” which includes a larger front splitter and fixed rear spoiler (Mercedes says it can be “mechanically adjusted,” meaning you’ll probably need a wrench). These bits aren’t just cosmetic — Mercedes claims they increase downforce without generating additional drag.

Every Edition 1 gets the same color scheme of Graphite Grey Magno with Graphite Grey stripes. Model-specific 21-inch wheels are part of the package as well. Mercedes threw a lot at the interior, including Nappa leather upholstery, carbon fiber trim, and yellow contrast stitching and seatbelts. The “Air Balance” perfume spritzer also gets a special “AMG#63” fragrance.

The Edition 1 debuts at the ADAC Zurich 24-hour race at Germany’s famous Nürburgring racetrack this weekend, but U.S. sales don’t start until early 2019. Pricing information will be released closer to the launch date.

Expect the Edition 1 to be the first AMG GT 4-Door Coupe model to reach customer hands, followed by the non-Edition 1 GT63 S, and then the GT63, which uses the same V8 powertrain, but with 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Following the launch of the “63” variants, Mercedes will add a GT 53 mild-hybrid model, which uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and a small electric motor. The GT 53 will serve as the base model of the lineup.