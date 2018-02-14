The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has looks, brains, and an eco-friendly conscience

Share

This year, Mercedes-Benz wants to take the Geneva Auto Show by storm. The brand’s performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG division will introduce a four-door sedan named, somewhat confusingly, GT Coupe. It’s billed as a bigger, more spacious alternative to the GT coupe.

The GT Coupe takes the form of a four-door sedan with a fastback-like roof line. Think of it as a CLS on a diet of Red Bull and steroids, or as Mercedes’ answer to the gorgeous Porsche Panamera. If you’re experiencing déjà vu, it’s likely because we already saw the GT Coupe as a barely disguised concept car during last year’s edition of the Geneva show. Images of fully camouflaged test mules suggest the design has changed little in its transition from a concept to a production model. It retains a strong family resemblance to the actual GT coupe.

The sheet metal hides several plot twists. Mercedes chose not to build the GT Coupe on the GT‘s underpinnings, presumably for cost and packaging reasons. British magazine Evo reports the sedan instead rides on a modified version of the modular MRA platform normally found underneath the C- and E-Class, among other models. The in-house tweaks promise to make the GT Coupe wider than its tamer Benz-branded siblings.

Going head to head against the Panamera is a daunting task. AMG thinks it has what it takes, though. Insiders suggest the GT Coupe will be available with a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain built around the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine found in nearly every member of the auto-maker’s lineup. Tossing an electric motor into the equation will give drivers about 800 horsepower to play with, an astonishing statistic that trumps even the most powerful variant of the Panamera right out of the gate. All-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission will help the GT Coupe sprint from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds.

Later in the production run, AMG will likely expand the catalog with a more basic model powered by the E63’s 600-hp V8. Don’t expect to find a four- or even a six-cylinder engine under the hood of an entry-level variant, though. The GT Coupe is AMG’s standalone baby, one it won’t share with parent company Mercedes-Benz. It’s all performance, all the time.

We’ll see the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe in the metal for the first time at this year’s Geneva Auto Show, which opens its doors to the press on March 6. In chilly Switzerland, it will share the spotlight with the new, 577-horsepower G63, the updated 2019 C-Class, and Mercedes-Maybach’s stately take on the S-Class.