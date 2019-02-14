Digital Trends
Cars

Volkswagen's hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Ronan Glon
By
Volkswagen T-Roc R teaser

The high-performance SUV segment is booming, and it’s no longer off-limits to mainstream brands. Volkswagen will throw its hat in the ring when it unveils the fire-breathing T-Roc R at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show. It’s a taller, more spacious alternative to the Golf R that packs a similar punch.

Starting with a T-Roc, a sub-Tiguan model developed primarily for the European market, Volkswagen’s performance wizards added a deeper front bumper with larger vents to direct more cooling air into the engine bay, and flared fenders to fit larger tires. The sketch released by the firm suggests the R rides lower than the regular T-Roc, which indicates the sheet metal hides substantial suspension modifications.

The R’s flagship role in the T-Roc range will ensure it receives the latest tech features. We expect to see a driver-configurable digital instrument cluster, and a large, high-resolution touchscreen on the center console for the infotainment system.

Volkswagen wants to keep the T-Roc R under wraps until its introduction in Geneva, so it hasn’t released technical specifications yet. British magazine Autocar learned power will come from the same turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine found under the hood of the Golf R. If that’s the case, it will boast 306 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The turbo four’s output will travel to the pavement through a dual-clutch automatic transmission and a sport-tuned version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

There’s no sense in stuffing a 300-hp engine in an SUV if the brakes and the suspension aren’t upgraded as well. It’s reasonable to assume bigger brakes and a firmer suspension will be part of the R package. Some of the hardware could come from the Golf R the T-Roc R will share its basic platform with.

We’re expecting to learn more about the 2019 Volkswagen T-Roc R in the coming weeks, and we’ll see the model in the metal on March 5, the opening day of the Geneva Auto Show. Sales will begin shortly after its introduction, but don’t get your checkbook out just yet. Digital Trends learned from a Volkswagen representative that the T-Roc R will not be sold in the United States.

