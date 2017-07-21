Volvo preparing a baby SUV inspired by fashion, architecture, and maps

Why it matters to you Brand-new models like the Volvo XC40 are helping democratize premium features and state-of-the-art tech.

Volvo’s ongoing model offensive is taking it into segments of the market it’s never competed in before. The company has just confirmed plans to ride the SUV wave further and introduce the first-ever Volvo XC40.

The company’s nomenclature system is pretty easy to decipher. XC denotes an SUV, while 40 means it will slot a notch below the brand-new, second-generation XC60. The company’s teaser images focus on materials and colors, and they reveal absolutely nothing about what the soft-roader will look like. However, the 40.1 Concept (pictured above) unveiled last year at the company’s headquarters shed a little bit of insight into what we can expect.

The company explains it was unrestrained by expectations because the XC40 is a new nameplate, envisioned to compete in a segment it has never been present in before.

“As Volvo Cars has never designed a car like the XC40 before, we could start from scratch and give it energy and playfulness,” said Robin Page, the company’s senior vice president of design.

Customers who buy small SUVs are typically younger than those in the market for a bigger, more expensive model. Volvo knows who it’s selling to, so it went to great lengths to make the XC40 its most colorful model yet. Notably, the list of configuration options will include lava orange carpet and oxide red upholstery.

“On the outside, a broad selection of possible color combinations range from a solid, monochromatic theme to dual compositions in vivid colors that lend themselves to self-expression,” promises the company in a statement. The cabin is inspired by architecture and cartography; we can’t wait to see what Volvo has in store.

It’s not all about looks, though. Importantly, the XC40 will inaugurate Volvo’s modular CMA platform, which will later underpin other 40-series models and the company’s first electric car. It will also be the first model to use the company’s 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. Staying in line with Volvo’s electrification strategy, a plug-in hybrid powertrain will be added to the lineup a little later in the production run.

More information — and, hopefully, more revealing teaser images — will be published in the coming weeks. We expect to see the XC40 in the metal for the first time this fall during the Frankfurt Auto Show, and it will go on sale next year.