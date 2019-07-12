Digital Trends
2020 Buick Enclave three-row crossover will give you a back massage

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 buick enclave with sport touring package
If you’re one of the few people still mourning the departure of the Park Avenue, the 2020 Buick Enclave is for you. Like stereotypical Buick land yachts of old, the Enclave is a big, spacious vehicle that rides like a sofa on wheels. It just happens to be a three-row, seven-seat crossover. For the 2020 model year, the Enclave gets a handful of tech updates, a Sport Touring styling package, and the ability to give you a back massage.

The massage feature, which works on the driver and front passenger seats, is only available on the Premium and Avenir trim levels. It’s part of a new four-way power lumbar seat adjuster added to the Enclave for the new model year. The 2020 Enclave also gets a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with SiriusXM’s new 360L streaming service. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility remain standard as well. The Enclave also gets a new “HD” rearview camera, with the same upgrades applied to the optional surround-view camera system.

The new Sport Touring package (pictured above) aims to give the Enclave a more aggressive look, which seems at odds with the crossover’s overall character. The package includes a model-specific grille and 20-inch wheels, and is available on the Essence trim level. Buick offers another styling package, the Avenir, that aims for a more upscale look. Avenir models also get a higher level of standard equipment, including the aforementioned massaging seats.

The 2020 Enclave is mechanically unchanged, meaning the only available engine is still a 3.6-liter V6 producing 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic is the only available transmission, with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. The Enclave shares a basic platform with the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia.

The 2020 Buick Enclave starts at $41,495 — an increase of $505 over the 2019 model. The price includes a mandatory $995 destination charge. The 2020 Enclave should hit dealerships later this summer. Buick is currently reshuffling its lineup, eliminating all cars except the Regal in order to focus on crossovers. Its next new model will be a smaller crossover called the Encore GX, which launches in 2020. Buick claims crossovers now represent 90% of its sales, which isn’t too surprising given their current popularity over conventional sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons.

