Digital Trends
Cars

For 2020, the Lexus RX finally gets the tech owners are clamoring for

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 9
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 1
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 2
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 3
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 4
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 5
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 6
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 7
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 8
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 9

Technology is the new measuring stick in the luxury car segment, and Lexus has recently trailed its main rivals in that department. It’s done playing second fiddle. For 2020, its popular RX crossover finally offers two features that shoppers spent years asking the company for, and it also benefits from chassis and design updates that promise to make it a better all-arounder.

In the past, the only way to navigate the RX’s infotainment system was to use a touchpad located on the center console, right behind the gear selector. It looked and felt like it came from a laptop, and it wasn’t very user-friendly, especially not when you’re traveling at 75 mph. For 2020, the RX gets a touchscreen-based infotainment system. Entry-level models come standard with an 8.0-inch screen, but a bigger, 12.3-inch unit is offered on upmarket models. The touchpad remains on the center console for the motorists who got used to it.

Lexus parent company Toyota recently decided to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto after years of keeping the software out of its dashboards due to security and privacy concerns. The RX benefits from this decision; both connectivity features are available on the 2020 model. While they sound minor, these two upgrades will help make the crossover much more appealing to car shoppers.

If you squint hard enough, you might notice the RX gets discreet styling tweaks on both ends. The changes apply to the five-seater RX, and to the seven-seater RX L. Lexus made suspension modifications to both models to give them a smoother, quieter ride while making them a little bit more dynamic to drive by keeping body lean in check. It also improved the emergency braking technology by teaching it how to recognize cyclists.

The firm hasn’t made any significant changes to the RX’s specifications sheet. The entry-level model is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that sends 295 horsepower to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available at an extra cost. Buyers who want better fuel economy can select an optional hybrid powertrain made up of the aforementioned V6 and a trio of electric motors. The setup channels 308 horsepower to the four wheels, and helps the RX return an impressive 30 mpg in a combined cycle.

The 2020 Lexus RX will reach showrooms in the coming months. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet. To add context, the 2019 model carries a base price of $43,820 with two rows of seats, and $47,870 as a seven-seater. Its main rivals include the Acura MDX, the Volvo XC90, the BMW X5, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the Audi Q7.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
2020 bmw x1 gets new look front end interior upgrades official 2
Cars

BMW argues bigger is better as it gives the X1 crossover a nip-and-tuck

BMW is giving the X1, its entry-level crossover, updates inside and out for the 2020 model year. The soft-roader receives a new-look front end, a bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a new trim level structure.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

The best laptop for Fortnite will help you score victory royale

Want the best laptop for Fortnite? We tested numerous models with a wide variety of hardware options to find out what's best. Our final picks cover a huge range of budget, from $750 all the way up to $3,000.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
(L to R) Audi S6 TDI, S7 TDI, S6 Avant TDI
Cars

Audi launches sportier diesels in Europe, but don’t expect them in the U.S.

Audi is adding TDI diesel mild-hybrid powertrains to most of its sporty S models in Europe. It aims to boost performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Audi parent VW's diesel emissions cheating means they won't come to the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
Cars

Honda E compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

The Honda E will feature side camera mirrors as standard when it lands in showrooms in 2020. But until local regulators change the rules, U.S.-based drivers will have to make do with physical mirrors on Honda's new electric car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai N Nürburgring
Cars

Hyundai is flying Veloster N owners to the Nürburgring to watch its cars race

Hyundai is hosting an "N Homecoming" for fans of its budding N performance sub-brand at the 2019 Nürburgring 24 Hours race. Hyundai i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars will compete in the race.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons! The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur is on its way. The new luxury sedan will get upgrades from the latest Bentley Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volksawgen ID R 5-8
Cars

VW may shift $56 billon in battery spending from Samsung over concerns

Volkswagen may shift some of its electric-car battery business away from Samsung over concerns that a deal with the Korean firm will unravel. Volkswagen plans to spend $56 billion on batteries to power a growing lineup of electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Cars

The Skai is a multipurpose flying car powered by hydrogen fuel cells

Alaka'i Technologies is the latest startup to attempt to launch a flying car. But unlike its rivals, the Alaka'i Skai is powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Alaka'i plans to use the Skai as a flying taxi, delivery van, and ambulance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo augmented reality
Cars

Volvo wants to use augmented reality tech to help design future cars

Volvo and Finnish tech firm Varjo developed an augmented reality headset that can be used while driving a real car. Volvo claims this will help speed up the development process of future cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein