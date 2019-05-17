Digital Trends
2020 GMC Sierra sees a bunch of updates, including adaptive cruise

Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Sierra Elevation Crew Cab

GMC announced updates to its 2020 Sierra half-ton pickup truck, including much-needed adaptive cruise control, a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine option, improved towing cameras, and expanded availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission. All the below updates make the 2020 Sierra much more competitive in a tough and technologically advanced market for trucks.

Adaptive cruise control

Digital Trends noted the absence of adaptive cruise control when we reviewed the 2019 Sierra last summer. Adaptive cruise control allows the truck to follow prevailing speeds on any road. GMC’s adaptive cruise is a full stop-go system allowing the Sierra to manage heavy commute traffic automatically. Adaptive cruise will be available on SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels. Adding adaptive cruise control dramatically improves the Sierra’s value proposition.

Advanced towing tech

The 2020 Sierra 1500 will also feature advanced towing capabilities inherited from the Sierra HD. GMC’s ProGrade Trailering System uses up to 15 cameras to present useful angles when connecting or pulling the trailer. Available views include a rear-view from the back of the trailer, and inside the trailer. The new system also includes stored trailer profiles that speed the hitching process. GMC’s trailering tools also include a phone app that allows owners to monitor or activate trailer features remotely.

10-speed transmission

In 2019, GMC offered a 10-speed automatic transmission with the 6.2-liter V8 engine only. For 2020, the 10-speed will be matched with the 5.3-liter V8 as well. The combination will be standard on the Sierra Denali and AT4 and available on all four-wheel drive Sierras with the SLE trim level and above. The 10-speed transmission contributes to both performance and fuel economy.

3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine

The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine will become available for the 2020 model year. This engine produces an SAE-certified 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The Duramax is paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can order the Duramax with the CarbonPro carbon fiber bed in the AT4 and Denali trims. The Duramax engine is also available with the standard bed on Denali, AT4, SLT, Elevation and SLE models.

Pricing announced for 2019 CarbonPro Edition

GMC also announced pricing for this year’s Sierra with the advanced CarbonPro bed. The special edition Sierra will sell for $70,020 for the Denali trim and $66,635 for the AT4 trim. The 2019 Sierra in AT4 trim starts at $50,800, and the Denali at $54,700.

Taken together, these updates bring the 2020 GMC Sierra up to par with the technology leaders in the full-size pickup segment. GMC is the only truck manufacturer with the six-way MultiPro tailgate or a carbon fiber bed, giving the brand a distinct sales advantage.

