Toyota is in the process of adding more tech features to every car in its catalog of models, and it’s the C-HR’s turn to get smarter. The crossover will enter the 2020 model year with a handful of new features that make it more user-friendly.

The C-HR finally gains Android Auto compatibility. It’s standard, like Apple CarPlay compatibility has been since the 2019 model year. Toyota opted not to offer the software for years due to safety and privacy concerns, but it has seemingly set aside its differences with Google. Amazon Alexa compatibility is also found on the list of standard equipment, meaning the C-HR is fully connected even if buyers select the entry-level trim level.

Look closely, and you might notice the front end has gone under the knife. The lights, the grille, and the bumper all received minor tweaks that help the 2020 model stand out from the outgoing 2019 car, but the changes are small and not easily noticeable.

Toyota also added additional hues to the palette of available colors. Customers are now able to order supersonic red and hot lava, and some of the existing colors can be paired with a silver roof at an extra cost. New 17- and 18-inch wheel designs round out the visual changes, though keep in mind the smaller alloys are optional, and the bigger ones are available on the upmarket Limited trim.

There are no mechanical modifications to report. The C-HR carries on with a naturally-aspirated, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 144 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 139 pound-feet of torque at 3,900 rpm. It spins the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel economy checks in at 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

You’re out of luck if you want better mileage. The gasoline-electric hybrid system available in many overseas markets still isn’t offered in the United States. You’ll also need to move out of America if you want a C-HR with all-wheel drive.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR will begin rolling into showrooms across the nation in the coming weeks. Pricing information will be released closer to its on-sale date, but expect a small increase to reflect the added equipment.

