Digital Trends
Cars

For 2020, Toyota is finally fixing the Prius Prime’s two biggest downsides

Ronan Glon
By
Toyota Prius Prime

Efficient, smart, and reliable, the Toyota Prius Prime has been one of our favorite hybrid cars since it went on sale in 2016. It’s not perfect, but Toyota is finally fixing its two biggest downsides by carving out more space for passengers, and by adding useful connectivity features. The updated Prius Prime will begin to arrive in showrooms during the 2020 model year.

Toyota focused on the interior during this round of updates. It notably added a more spacious rear bench to make the Prius Prime a five-seater. Its overall dimensions haven’t changed, so we wouldn’t want to fit three XL-sized adults in the back, but the additional rear seat makes the Prius considerably more practical for motorists who occasionally carry four passengers, or who have children. There’s no word yet on whether going from four seats to five has an effect on cargo capacity.

As an incentive to sit in the back, Toyota placed two additional USB ports within the reach of the rear passengers. Up front, motorists will finally be able to enjoy Apple CarPlay. The Japanese automaker firmly refused to offer the feature for years, but it finally caved, and CarPlay is gradually appearing in a growing list of Toyota models. Amazon Alexa compatibility comes standard, too. Android users are out of luck for the time being, but that could change soon. Several Toyota models (including the redesigned Tacoma) are gaining Android Auto compatibility for the 2020 model year.

There are no visual changes to report, for better or worse, so the Prius remains as polarizing as ever. Similarly, Toyota hasn’t made any updates beneath the sheet metal. The Prime still uses a 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine that works jointly with an electric motor linked to an 8.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The system’s total output checks in at 121 horsepower, and the Prime returns an EPA-estimated 54 mpg in a combined cycle.

With a full tank of gas and a full battery, Toyota’s fuel-sipper offers a 640-mile driving range; in other words, you can drive it from New York City to Detroit without stopping, and still have a little bit of fuel left in the tank. Its electric-only range checks in at up to 25 miles.

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime will go on sale in the summer of 2019. The Japanese firm has renamed the three available trim levels LE, XLE, and Limited, respectively, but pricing stays relatively flat. Plan on spending $27,600 for the base LE model, $29,500 for the midrange XLE, and $33,500 for the range-topping Limited.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best SUVs for 2019
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Cars

Aston Martin Vantage AMR marks the return of the manual transmission

The limited-edition Vantage AMR will back the manual transmission to Aston Martin. Just 200 AMRs will be built, but Aston plans to offer the manual on the standard Vantage beginning in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Best sports cars
Cars

From racing to touring, the best sports cars to do it all -- fast

It’s never been a better time to be a car enthusiast. Modern sports cars are powerful, yet manageable. Here are the six best sports cars you can buy today to suit your interests and price range.
Posted By Chris Chin
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the entire family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Kia Niro EV
Cars

2019 Kia Niro EV electric car offers 239 miles of range for $39,495

The all-electric 2019 Kia Niro EV joins hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Kia's pseudo crossover. With three green powertrains available in one vehicle, Kia is certainly giving customers plenty of choices.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla’s Model 3 qualifies for owner tax incentives in Canada

Tesla cut the price and limited the range of the Canadian Model 3 Standard Range version so buyers will qualify for a rebate, but can only drive 93 miles per charge. Because of the price cut, however, other buyers get the rebate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a face-lift to erase controversial styling

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a styling update following negative feedback to the 2019 model's look. Chevy is also adding a new, cheaper V8 model to the lineup, undercutting the cheapest V8 version of the rival Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Zotye T600
Cars

Chinese automaker Zotye wants to start selling cars in the U.S. within two years

China's Zotye Automobile is aiming to launch its T600 small crossover in the United States in late 2020 or early 2021. The T600 could be the first Chinese-branded passenger car sold in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi Del Rosso
Cars

Audi of America president abruptly resigns after just six months on the job

Audi of America President Mark Del Rosso is stepping down after less than six months at the helm. Audi has not provided any specifics as to why Del Rosso is departing so suddenly, or whether it was his choice to step down.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
waymo safety for self driving cars and other road users smart
Cars

Waymo wants you to know its autonomous driver recognizes children and cyclists

Self-driving car company Waymo published the first in a series of promotions that depict safe behavior of Waymo's autonomous vehicles. The initial release shows how Waymo technology recognizes and responds to children and cyclists.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Joby
Cars

Toyota AI Ventures doubles down with a second $100 million for mobility startups

Toyota AI Ventures (TAIV) announced a second $100 million investment fund - Toyota AI Ventures Fund II - dedicated to early-stage autonomous mobility and robotics startups. Toyota uses TAIV to stay ahead as the world of mobility changes.
Posted By Bruce Brown