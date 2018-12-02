Digital Trends
Cars

7 insane roads that will push self-driving cars to their very limits

Trevor Mogg
By

The technology that powers autonomous cars has clearly improved by leaps and bounds over the years.

Tech companies and automakers alike are now investing billions of dollars in further development, with the aim of building a self-driving vehicle that can comfortably handle any type of traffic scenario.

But for a car to be classified as truly autonomous, we believe it should first be put to the test in some of the world’s most extreme driving scenarios.

So, ask yourself, would you be happy climbing into a driverless car for a ride on these insane roads?

The Magic Roundabout, Swindon, England

7 insane roads that will push a self driving car to its very limit magic roundabout swindon
Google

Once voted the scariest road junction in England, Swindon’s so-called “Magic Roundabout” comprises five mini traffic circles that make up a giant traffic circle that encircles a sixth one, which can be driven in both a clockwise and anti-clockwise direction. Confused? You will be. Drivers approaching it for the first time usually break into a cold sweat, while others are rumored to have spent several weeks lost in the maze-like junction, wondering if there’s a way out. What we do know is this: Any self-driving car worthy of the name will have to be able to handle this terrifying junction with aplomb, though to do so may require a few extra lines of code in the algorithms that power it.

Fairy Meadows Road, Pakistan

Despite having a name that conjures up blissful images of idyllic summer drives, Fairy Meadows Road in reality offers a pants-soiling ride of a lifetime, running as it does along a narrow gravel road situated precariously between a sheer cliff and a sheer drop. While we know in our heart that we should be able to trust an autonomous car more than a human driver, we also know that technology can occasionally fail. Tootling along Fairy Meadows Road in a self-driving car is one place where you’ll really want your car’s technology to be at the top of its game. After all, a malfunction along here will almost certainly result in you and your vehicle tumbling thousands of feet into a ravine, with all of that onboard computing power unable to rectify the situation once you’ve disappeared over the edge.

Meskel Square, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Meskel Square isn’t only a road junction — it’s also used as a site for festivals and other public gatherings. However, seeing how it lacks the kind of accoutrements you’d ordinarily associate with a busy intersection — think traffic lights, road markings, and signs — using it for motorized vehicles seems to have been something of an afterthought. Looking at the video, at first glance it’s easy to imagine every one of those drivers screaming wide-eyed as they hurtle into the open space and hope for the best. But watch for a bit longer and you’ll soon realize that they seem to have developed a special understanding among one another about how to use this absurdly unfathomable intersection. For a bunch of autonomous cars to tackle it with the same level of skill will certainly require some computer programming of the highest order, with inter-vehicle communication central to the junction’s smooth operation. Failure here could result in gridlock for the rest of the day. Or possibly eternity.

Winston Churchill Avenue, Gibraltar

7 insane roads that will push a self driving car to its very limit gibraltar
Google

Gibraltar, if you didn’t already know it, is a small British territory connected to southern Spain. Located between the two is Gibraltar International Airport, which in 2017 handled nearly 5,000 flights, equal to about 14 a day. That’s all well and good, except that the runway intersects with Winston Churchill Avenue, which is the main road that runs between Gibraltar and Spain. So yes, each time a plane lands or takes off, little road vehicles need to give way to giant flying ones. If you were a passenger inside an autonomous car, you’d definitely want to be sure that your vehicle fully recognized it was crossing an airport runway, and that it had no chance of becoming confused if its sensors picked up a Boeing 737 approaching at speed from just along the street.

Place Charles de Gaulle, Paris, France

It’s fair to say that when Place Charles de Gaulle was completed in its current form some 150 years ago, there wasn’t much happening in the way of traffic. Jump forward to today and the giant traffic circle, which is fed by 12 avenues and surrounds the Arc de Triomphe, has become one of craziest junctions on the planet. In theory, autonomous technology should one day be capable of transforming the traffic chaos on this baffling junction into an elegant ballet of perfectly timed maneuvers. But for that to happen, all of the cars will need to be autonomous, in which case an orderly Place Charles de Gaulle is likely to be years away from becoming a reality.

Taganskaya Square, Moscow, Russia

7 insane roads that will push a self driving car to its very limit taganskaya square
Google

Any company making autonomous cars will have to be able to confidently send their vehicle into the seemingly terrifying chaos that is Moscow’s Taganskaya Square — and be sure that it’ll emerge unscathed. This giant junction comprises lots of smaller, mainly six-lane junctions and is busy during most hours of the day. For human drivers, it’s not uncommon to find yourself forced into taking a wrong turn because you got in the wrong lane on approach. A driverless car at the top of its game, on the other hand, should be able to take on Taganskaya and win.

Hanshin Expressway, Osaka, Japan

On first approach, this highway in the Japanese city of Osaka looks as if it passes through an office building. Oh hang on, that’s because it does. Built in 1992, the road passes straight through three floors of the building, the rest of which caters to office workers. So the story goes, the bizarre design was agreed upon as a way of resolving a property dispute when the area was undergoing redevelopment. Can makers of autonomous cars honestly say that their vehicle wouldn’t freak out and slam on the brakes the moment it caught sight of an office tower right in front of it? It certainly won’t have seen such a spectacle before, so would surely approach with caution, sniffing its way like a dog in the dark until it realized there was actually a way through. Tunnels through mountains is one thing, but a road through a building? Now there’s a unique situation for your self-driving car to ponder.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters
2019 BMW X7
Cars

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you’ve ever seen

The first-ever BMW X7 is the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image. Its supersized body has enough room for seven adult passengers and enough tech to impress even the most cutting-edge buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 hyundai palisade seats eight comes with useful tech 1
Cars

8 seats and 16 cupholders: 2020 Hyundai Palisade reports for family-hauling duty

Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Palisade at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The South Korean firm's biggest SUV seats up to eight passengers in a spacious, well-lit cabin decked out with useful tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
android auto november 2018 update focuses on messaging media rg 11 18 5
Cars

Google’s new Android Auto features target motorists who like music and friends

Google has made a series of updates to its Android Auto application. The software is now more convenient to use and more feature-rich than before. The updates focus on two main areas: Messaging and media. 
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars of the 2015 la auto show 15 mem 2
Cars

2018 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show was once a footnote in comparison to the North American Auto Show in Detroit. Since the demise of Detroit's dominance, however, LA has garnered a great deal of significance. For 2018 the show runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 9…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
2019 Nissan Maxima
Cars

2019 Nissan Maxima gets more driver-assist tech, keeps aggressive styling

The 2019 Nissan Maxima gets minor styling tweaks and Nissan's Safety Shield 360 bundle of driver aids. But the big sedan is a long way from its glory days as a "four-door sports car."
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari SP3JC
Cars

One-of-a-kind Ferrari SP3JC boasts a vintage aesthetic with a twist

The Ferrari SP3JC is a custom-built car made for a longtime Ferrari collector. The blue-and-white paint job was inspired by the customer's interest in pop art. The car itself is based on the Ferrari F12tdf.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Nissan Murano
Cars

The 2019 Nissan Murano isn’t afraid to let you know it’s a crossover

The 2019 Nissan Murano gets minor styling changes and some new driver-assist tech. Will that be enough for this Nissan to match fresh new competition from Honda, Chevrolet, and Volkswagen?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
australia virtual fence roadkill gettyimages 924369094
Emerging Tech

Australian ‘virtual fence’ halves roadkill on one deadly stretch of road

Researchers in Australia think they may have cracked the roadkill problem. A virtual fence system has halved animal fatalities on one particular stretch of road. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC
Cars

Nissan turns the electric Leaf into a hot hatch with supercar-like acceleration

The Nissan Leaf isn't what comes to mind when you think of a performance car. Nismo wants to change that. It used Leaf parts to create a track-only electric hot hatch called the Leaf Nismo RC that boasts AWD and twin electric motors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers tesla
Cars

Tesla’s Model 3 currently costs $38,000 to produce but will sell for $35,000

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told employees that the current cost for producing a Model 3 is $3,000 over the $35,000 sales price of the car. Tesla hopes that with improvements in production efficiency, this number can be brought down.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle