Tuner ScienceofSpeed adds power and attitude to second-generation Acura NSX

Why it matters to you This modified Acura NSX shows that tuner cars have a future in the world of supercars.

The second-generation Acura NSX is one of the most complex performance cars on the road today, brandishing a complicated hybrid powertrain and numerous electronic driver aids. The first-generation NSX was a favorite of tuners, but the question has become whether Acura has left any room for the aftermarket with this one?

NSX tuning specialist ScienceofSpeed thinks so. Since its founding in 2001, the Arizona-based company has been rebuilding and upgrading Acura’s supercar, and now it’s taking a crack at the new version. Dubbed the “Dream Project” by its creators, ScienceofSpeed’s modified second-generation NSX debuts at the 2017 SEMA show this month.

It wouldn’t be a tuner build without increased horsepower, although the NSX’s hybrid powertrain was left mostly stock. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 breathes a bit easier thanks to high-performance downpipes and a new stainless steel exhaust system (which also shaves 16 pounds), and a new intercooler system that lowers the temperature of the air getting sucked into the two turbos.

The result is a total system output of 610 horsepower and 507 pound-feet of torque, which represents an increase of 37 hp and 31 lb-ft over the stock NSX. Keep in mind that, while only the V6 engine was modified, the NSX gets its full power from a combination of both the engine and three electric motors.

As if the stock NSX didn’t look aggressive enough, ScienceofSpeed added a body kit consisting of new front strakes, rocker panels, a big rear spoiler, and a larger rear diffuser. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes sit within Advan GT forged wheels (2o inches in front, 21 inches in rear), and the car rides slightly more than 1 inch lower than stock. ScienceofSpeed also installed a lift system that automatically raises the front axle when obstacles are detected.

On the inside, ScienceofSpeed swapped out the stock seats for Recaro racing buckets, and installed a gaugeART OLED display. The entire car also features a black-and-blue color theme, with the interior matched to the exterior.

If the second-generation Acura NSX helped prove that performance cars still have a place in a future of hybrids and fuel efficiency, then ScienceofSpeed’s modified version proves that tuners also have a place in that future. In fact, the NSX won’t be the only hybrid show car at SEMA this year: Hyundai is bringing an Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid modified by tuner Bisimoto Engineering. Could this be the start of a new trend?