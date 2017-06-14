Aston Martin’s Vantage AMR lets you live out your racing driver fantasies

Why it matters to you Aston Martin is aiming for even greater performance and exclusivity with its new AMR models.

At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin announced AMR, its answer to performance sub-brands like BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. It showed a couple of AMR concepts at Geneva, but is only now revealing the first production model.

That would be the Vantage AMR, which Aston says represents the lower of two “tiers” of AMR models it plans to offer. While the Vantage AMR features some upgrades and special features, Aston is also planning a line of AMR Pro models with more extensive modifications.

Aston views the AMR sub-brand as a celebration of its racing exploits, so among the options for the Vantage AMR is a paint scheme inspired by a championship-winning car. The “Halo Pack” includes Stirling Green paint with Lime Green accents, just like the No. 95 Vantage GTE that scored an FIA World Endurance Championship GTE-Class championship for Aston in 2016. Other color schemes are available as well.

Also available is a carbon-fiber body kit produced in concert with Aston Martin Racing. It includes a front splitter, dive planes, side sills, and a large rear spoiler. A titanium exhaust system is available as well, along with carbon fiber seats. Carbon fiber is also used for several bits of exterior trim, including the grille, side strakes, mirror caps, and interior door handles.

Like the standard Vantage, the AMR is offered with 4.7-liter V8 and 5.9-liter V12 engines, in this case making 430 horsepower and 595 horsepower, respectively. The V8’s output is the same as the standard Vantage, but the V12’s represents an increase of 30 horsepower. Automated sequential transmissions are standard, but manual transmissions (with six speeds for the V8 and seven speeds for the V12) are also available.

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be available in coupe and convertible body styles. Production will be limited to 300 cars: 100 with the V12 engine, and 200 with the V8. In the U.K., the AMR is priced from 97,995 pounds ($124,767). U.S. pricing and availability information is not available at this time.