Siemens turns a 1965 Ford Mustang into a driverless race car

Siemens will stage an unlikely (and unprecedented) marriage between classic cars and autonomous cars at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s sending a custom-built 1965 Ford Mustang retrofitted with a full suite of autonomous technology to compete in the annual event’s famous Hillclimb.

The German firm explains it designed the Mustang with the help of Cranfield University, a science and engineering school in England. Though Siemens hasn’t detailed the precise type of hardware and software it installed in the Mustang, it notes it used location scanning technology provided by Bentley Systems to create an accurate 3D scan of the track and load it into the car’s onboard computer. In other words, the Mustang won’t scan the road ahead; it will know where it’s going ahead of time because it will simply need to follow preprogrammed instructions.

This important distinction explains why the car looks largely stock. Most autonomous prototypes (like the ones built by Waymo, and Uber) are festooned with bulky radars, cameras, and sensors that scan what’s ahead, analyze the data, and react appropriately. In contrast, the Goodwood-bound Mustang only stands out from a regular-production model with small, coaster-sized sensors on the hood and on the trunk lid. Siemens hasn’t released photos of the interior yet, though a spokesperson for the company told Digital Trends it can still be driven manually when called for.

Though we don’t have technical details, the chromed 289 emblems on the front fenders suggest the Mustang uses a carbureted 4.7-liter V8 engine. It makes either 200, 225, or 271 horsepower depending on its state of tune — Ford offered all three in 1965. It presumably shifts through the optional three-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission, which was only available with first two variants of the eight-cylinder. But considering the Mustang is now autonomous, nothing guarantees Siemens retained the period-correct engine and transmission combination.

Siemens’ autonomous Mustang will race up the Goodwood hill twice a day from July 12 to July 15. Cameras inside and out will stream each run to screens scattered across the vast event. The company notes it will place a safety driver behind the wheel to comply with safety regulations, but the car will operate without human input unless something goes horribly wrong.

In recent years, the Hillclimb has morphed into a stage where companies from all over the automotive spectrum strut their stuff. Spectators will also get to check out a dizzying array of machines including the Volkswagen I.D. R that recently set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the record-setting Porsche 919 Evo, classic Formula One cars, and regular-production models.