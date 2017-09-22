The 14 most badass motorcycles from science fiction movies

Why it matters to you If you're a moto and SciFi fan you'll remember most of these bikes.

While we were choosing the most badass motorcycles from sci-fi movies, the suggestions came faster than a 74-Z speeder and with more authority than a Lawmaster. In the end, what we originally intended to be a “top 10” list quickly grew to a “top 14.” If we included television shows — looking at you, Battlestar Galactica — the list could have easily grown longer. Either way, sit back and check out some of the more memorable motorcycles from science fiction (clips included)

Stolen 1990 Harley-Davidson Fatboy — Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day is the 1991 sequel to 1984’s original Terminator, both directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In T2, Schwarzenegger’s cyborg character must protect a 10-year-old boy, John Connor (Edward Furlong). After landing in a parking lot on Earth, Schwarzenegger finds clothing and transportation in the form of 1990 Harley-Davidson Fatboy at a nearby biker bar.

Lawmaster — Dredd (2012)

Directed by Pete Travis, 2012’s Dredd starred Karl Urban as a police officer with the power to make judgments as he saw fit in the pursuit of criminals. The Lawmaster, Dredd’s motorcycle, was built on a Suzuki GSX 750 with an extended chassis. The Lawmaster in the Stallone-starring Judge Dredd, was too overbuilt to steer so the later film constructed a bike the actor could actually pilot, according to the Lawmaster Wiki.

Ducati 996 — The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Carrie-Anne Moss’ character, Trinity, escaped with the Keymaker (Randall Duk Kim) in The Matrix Reloaded, directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski. Trinity drove off a vehicle carrier with a Ducati 996.

74-Z Speeder — Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

It turns out the affectionately known “speeder bikes” have an in-canon designation! Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) rode and were chased by Stormtroopers through the forests of Endor’s moon on these iconic speeders in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

BatPod — The Dark Knight (2008)

In Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Christian Bale’s Batman drove the BatPod while in pursuit of the Joker (Heath Ledger). The BatPod is armed with front-mounted cannons, machine guns, and grappling hooks.

Moto-Terminators — Terminator Salvation (2009)

Terminator Salvation starred Christian Bale in the role of John Connor. The Moto-Terminators were weaponized by Skynet to hunt humans.

Light Cycles — Tron: Legacy (2010)

Two motorcycles star in Joseph Kosinski’s Tron: Legacy. The film starts off with Sam Flynn cruising the real world on his Ducati Sport 100. As cool as it is, in the virtual world, the Light Cycle racer is the real star. On their apparent 5th-generation, these vehicles bear a much closer resemblance to real motorcycles.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 — Robocop (2014)

José Padilha directed the 2014 remake of RoboCop. Joel Kinnaman plays the title role of Alex Murphy aka RoboCop. Murphy rides a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10.

Aurora’s bike, Rollerball, 2002

In the 2002 Rollerball remake, directed by John McTiernan, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos’ Aurora and other players rode modified Gas Gas trail motorcycles.

Kaneda’s Bike, Akira, 1988

Katsuhiro Ôtomo directed 1988’s Akira . In the animated film Shotaro Kaneda, the hero fights a psychotic villain threatening Neo-Tokyo. Kaneda’s bike was not real, although some have suggested the Honda NM4 was inspired by the manga moto.

Tom Cruise’s custom Honda Folding Dirt Bike, Oblivion, 2013

Vampire-hunting Jet Bike, Priest, 2011

Gun Leg on a chopped Harley-Davidson, Planet Terror, 2007

Norton Commando, I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle, 1990

A motorcycle plays the lead role in I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle, 1990, directed by Dirk Campbell. An evil spirit possesses a damaged 750cc Norton Commando that seeks revenge on a motorcycle gang.