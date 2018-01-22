Never lose sight of the road ahead, thanks to the best windshield wipers

Being able to see is quite important when it comes to piloting an automobile, especially forward and through the windshield during the inclement of weather. Otherwise, chances are you’d have a lot of physical run-ins with stationary objects and small children, and perhaps even with the law. And we don’t want that to happen, and nor do you.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of the best windshield wipers available on the market today for your vehicle. You will realize that when searching for the best windshield wiper blades, you are met with many options. And that’s ok! To make it easier on yourself, consider the following.

Before you buy

What type do you prefer?

“There is more than one type of blade?” Correct! The wiper blades we’re familiar with are traditional bracket type blades. Or typically, windshield blades consisting of a stiff metal frame and a rubber insert, found on pretty much every car for the past half-century. They’re known to be durable and very universal.

More recently, beam type blades have been on the rise in popularity. Instead of the stiff metal frame, it’s a thick strip of rubber, supported by a flexible integrated metal rod. This newer design is said to distribute pressure more evenly for improved wiping performance. Beam wiper blades are increasing in use on more premium and luxury automobiles, though can struggle with the real extreme stuff, such as mud and sand.

There are also hybrid blades, which are a combination of the beam and bracket construction, and silicone bracket blades for extended long-life.

Like tires, windshield wipers’ effectiveness is determined by how well they’re made to standup to the elements, typically varying in performance particularly in the cold weather. Beam type blades are also supposedly more resistant to accumulating snow and ice. The only downside is that they tend to demand a slight price premium over the brackets.

Size

Size does matter when considering windshield wiper blades. You want to match the ones that came with the car from the factory. But this is the easy part as they’re measured in inches by length. The only thing you need to be weary of is that a lot of newer cars have staggered wiper lengths, meaning one could be longer than the other. At majority of retail locations and local auto parts stores, catalogues are often present to see what the recommended wiper blade size is for your vehicle.

Price

With wipers, it’s also a strong case of you get what you pay for. Cheaper wipers often don’t last very long and tend to streak faster if they see a lot of debris and aren’t cleaned often. And windshields do see quite a bit of that.

Cheaper wipers will run around $5 per wiper while more premium models can get close to $30 per wiper. With the more expensive ones, like the beam type blades, they do last longer and tend to be more effective in everyday and more extreme environments.

Our picks

Bosch ICON Wiper Blades Type: Beam Available lengths: 13” – 28” Price: $15+ each, price increases by size If you’ve been in an Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz et al with precipitation present, you’ve probably seen these in action already. The Bosch ICON wiper blades are pretty much considered OEM equipment for most of the German luxury auto brands, with other manufacturers catching on. It is a more expensive beam type wiper blade, but that of course means that they’re pretty much some of the best wiper blades available on the market. They’re most noted for their longevity and performance. As a personal user of these blades on my daily driver, I can attest to that these are pretty much as good as it gets. And many others agree, striking an Amazon’s Choice award and best overall “Top Pick” from our friends at ReviewLab.com. Buy one now from: Amazon AERO Premium All-Season Wipers Type: Beam Available lengths: 12” – 28” Price: $17.50+ for set of two, price increases by size Similarly, to the Bosch ICON wipers, AERO Premium wipers are also beam type blades, though cost a few dollars less without compromise. You also actually get a set of two per unit, unlike the Bosch, which sell individually. Like Bosch however, AERO is OEM-specification for many manufacturers who’ve switched over to beam blades from the factory. So thus, you are getting similar performance at a slightly lesser cost and greater value. While also a top pick at ReviewLab for value and other sites, some noted that the AERO blades do not last as long and aren’t as durable as the Bosch ICONs. Though arguably, the difference could be considered negligible. Also noted were limited mounting options, where wiper blades come with multiple brackets to match your vehicle, or simply they may not be compatible. On the flipside, AERO boasts a six-month warranty, which is something most wiper manufacturers do not offer. Buy one now from: Amazon Michelin Stealth Ultra Windshield Wiper Blade with Smart Technology Type: Hybrid Available lengths: 16” – 28” Price: $11.95+ each, price increases by size Also coming in highly recommended from various outlets are the same company that bring a lot of you readers some great tires. Michelin offers a hybrid type blade, which combines the durability of a bracket type The Michelin Stealth Ultras feature the company’s unique SmartFlex design, which boasts better windshield curvature adaptation than traditional brackets. Yet, the beam hybrid design means it’s also extra resistant to debris, ice, and snow, more than brackets. The Michelins were also noted to outperform its competitors after a rigorous test of 300,000 wipe cycles by various independent firms. Buy one now from: Amazon Valeo 900 Series Type: Beam Available lengths: 15” – 29” Price: $16.38+ each, price increases by size The Valeo 900 series beam type blades are also a frequent flier on many site recommendations. Featuring Tec3 rubber, the Valeos are notably long-lasting for beam-type blades. There are also zero exposed metal parts, making them more resistant to building up ice, snow or dust. Although priced similarly to the AEROs, the difference between those and the Valeo 900s are minimal, with some stating the Valeos were easier to install. Either way, you cannot go wrong. Buy one now from: Amazon ANCO 31-Series Type: Bracket Available lengths: 10” – 28” Price: $5+ each, price increases by size Need something quick and cheap, but still excellent? Then the ANCO 31-Series is one of the top recommended universal bracket type wiper blade replacement. Noted for its excellent performance per dollar, the ANCO 31-series wiper blades Available in sizes from 10-inches to 28-inches. Starting at $5 on Amazon, they are run-of-the-mill. But for the performance, you cannot beat the value and reliability. Buy one now from: Amazon

Bonus – Best Rear Wiper