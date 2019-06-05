Digital Trends
Cars

BMW and Jaguar – Land Rover set aside their differences to develop EVs

Ronan Glon
By
BMW Concept iX3

Rivals BMW and Jaguar – Land Rover announced they’re joining forces to offset the high costs of developing components for electric cars. The two companies will form a jointly-operated team of researchers to take BMW-developed technology to the next level during the 2020s. The project will be based near BMW’s headquarters in Munich, Germany.

The two companies will focus on developing electric motors. They are both bringing a tremendous amount of experience to the table, but they’ll start their collaboration with technology developed by BMW. The central part of the partnership is a unit that encompasses the electric motor, the transmission, and the electronics needed to make it work into a single unit. BMW noted the motor doesn’t use rare earths.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a steep transformation. We see collaboration as a key to success,” said Klaus Fröhlich, BMW’s board member for research and development, in a statement.

As of writing, it sounds like the partnership between the two rivals will be strictly limited to electric motors. The joint statement they released made no mention of collaborating on battery technology, gasoline- or diesel-powered engines, vehicle platforms, or autonomous vehicle systems. BMW is already linked to Daimler, the parent company of its arch nemesis Mercedes-Benz, in some of these areas.

The iX3 (pictured as a concept) that BMW will release in 2020 will use parts designed in-house. The hardware that BMW and Jaguar – Land Rover will jointly develop is scheduled to reach showrooms during the early 2020s. Neither party has revealed precisely when production will begin, though they clarified that each brand will build its own parts in its own facility. And, we don’t know much about the models that will use the technology, but both automakers are planning to release dozens of electric cars by the end of the 2020s.

Jaguar and BMW have competed against each other for decades, but Land Rover was owned by BMW between 1994 and 2000. They collaborated on several projects during that relatively short period; Land Rover helped BMW develop the original X5, its first SUV, while the Range Rover was available with a BMW-sourced V8 engine for years.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Land Rover Defender testing in Kenya
Cars

New Land Rover Defender off-roader goes on safari to prove its toughness

The next-generation Land Rover Defender underwent an unorthodox testing program. Land Rover gave a prototype Defender to wildlife conservators working to help African lions. The SUV was used to track lions and haul supplies.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo and POC car-bike helmet crash test
Cars

Volvo is crash-testing bike helmets against cars to improve cyclist safety

Volvo and safety gear manufacturer POC have developed car-bike helmet crash tests in an effort to better protect cyclists in collisions with vehicles. The two Swedish companies claim this is a world first.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mini cooper se electric city car specs range and price bmw plane
Cars

Watch as an electric Mini Cooper tows one of Lufthansa’s Boeing cargo planes

Mini is in the final stages of developing an electric version of the Cooper. The 2020 Cooper SE will receive powertrain components from the BMW i3, including a 181-horsepower electric motor and battery technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar Land Rover "sensory steering wheel"
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover tests sensory steering wheel to combat distracted driving

Jaguar Land Rover has developed a "sensory steering wheel" that uses temperature changes to give turn-by-turn directions. The automaker claims this tech could help cut down on distracted driving.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Aptiv-Lyft self-driving car demonstration
Cars

Lyft’s robo-taxis have made more than 50,000 rides in Las Vegas

Lyft has announced that it has now provided over 50,000 automated rides to paying passengers in Las Vegas a year after it launched the service with vehicle technology company Aptiv.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cadillac previews ct4 ct5 based performance sedans v series sneak peek at detroit grand prix
Cars

Cadillac declares the four-door American muscle car isn’t dead yet

On the surface, Cadillac's CT4-V and CT5-V models disappointed because they were considerably less powerful than their predecessors. Cadillac played a trick; the Vs are now midrange models, and true performance flagships are on their way.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel
Cars

Chevrolet Silverado to finally get its diesel engine, but is it worth the wait?

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets its diesel engine one model year later than expected. The Duramax inline-six offers more horsepower and torque than the rival Ford F-150's diesel engine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen I.D. R Nürburgring
Cars

Volkswagen’s I.D. R racer just won the ultimate electric-car bragging rights

The Volkswagen I.D. R has set a lap record for electric cars at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The electric race car's lap time of 6:05.33 beat the previous record by 40 seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Cars

Mercedes-AMG GT 73 plug-in hybrid will unleash 805 hp, report says

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door may get a new twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, according to a new report. Expected to be called Mercedes-AMG GT 73, the plug-in hybrid would have 805 hp and all-wheel drive.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

Ford says it puts 250 bottles’ worth of recycled plastic in the average new car

Ford claims to use 1.2 billion recycled plastic bottles every year, an average of 250 bottles per car. The plastic is used to make underbody shields and wheel liners for Ford cars and trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple ios developer academy logo
Apple

Apple CarPlay set for a major update, including new dashboard screen, this fall

Among the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference announcements were a series of updates for Apple CarPlay. The system gets a revised look and enhanced Siri integration. Apple claims CarPlay is available in 90% of new cars in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
first car with touchscreen infotainment buick riviera feat
Cars

Buick launched the first in-car touchscreen when the NES was still cutting edge

While it looks like the smartphone had a formative influence on the in-car touchscreen, it's actually the other way around. Buick released the first series-produced car with a touchscreen-based infotainment system back in 1986.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept
Cars

Lamborghini’s Huracán Sterrato concept is pure rally-ready awesomeness

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato concept shows what a Lamborghini rally car would look like. It's an Huracán Evo with more ground clearance, chunkier tires, and plenty of LED spotlights.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein