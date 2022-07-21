 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Check out Baidu’s futuristic robotaxi

Trevor Mogg
By

Chinese tech giant Baidu says its next-generation autonomous taxi features the capabilities of a “skilled driver with 20 years of experience.”

The Beijing-based company, which operates a ridesharing service similar to Uber’s, unveiled the all-electric Apollo RT6 at a special event on Wednesday, July 20.

Baidu plans to deploy the Apollo RT6 in large numbers in 2023 as part of Apollo Go, the company’s autonomous ride-hailing service that operates in 10 Chinese cities.

Images (below) of the new car reveal a futuristic-looking interior that ditches the steering wheel along with other components associated with traditional vehicles. However, Baidu said that during a trial phase, the Apollo RT6 will operate with a steering wheel and a safety driver until regulators give the green light to do away with both.

1 of 4
check out baidus futuristic robotaxi rt61543
Baidu's next-generation autonomous robotaxi.
Baidu's next-generation autonomous robotaxi.
Baidu's next-generation autonomous robotaxi. Baidu
check out baidus futuristic robotaxi rt61990
Baidu's next-generation autonomous robotaxi.
check out baidus futuristic robotaxi rt61843
Baidu's next-generation autonomous robotaxi.

“The steering wheel-free design unleashes more space to craft unique interiors, allowing for the installation of extra seating, vending machines, desktops, or gaming consoles,” Baidu said in a statement on its flashy new robotaxi.

The Apollo RT6 car is actually Baidu’s 6th generation self-driving vehicle, but the previous designs are essentially conventional automobiles kitted out with self-driving tech.

Baidu’s new self-driving car currently offers autonomous driving capabilities graded at Level 4, which is highly advanced and one grade short of the maximum Level 5, which offers “full automation. This is made possible by the vehicle’s dual computing units powered by advanced software, and 38 sensors that include 8 LiDARs and 12 cameras to ensure the vehicle misses nothing as it drives along.

“With a per unit cost of $37,000, the arrival of Apollo RT6 is set to accelerate AV deployment at scale, bringing the world closer to a future of driverless shared mobility,” Baidu said.

As autonomous driving technology continues to advance, companies in the sector are increasingly looking toward designs that rid their self-driving cars of manual controls.

In the U.S., autonomous-car leaders Waymo and GM Vauxhall-backed Cruise have both unveiled designs for future self-driving vehicles that seek to offer truly autonomous trips in comfortable surroundings, though it could still be a number of years before regulators allow them onto regular roads.

Editors' Recommendations

6 hidden Galaxy Watch 4 features you need to enable right now

Settings menu on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Back-to-school monitor deals 2022: Get a 27-inch monitor for $150

Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic

Is the Nothing Phone 1 waterproof? What its IP53 rating really means

Nothing Phone 1 held in hand showing the Glyph Interface.

‘Wordle’ today, July 21: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#397)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

From mighty to meh: the MCU is dying and needs to change fast

The Avengers attend Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

Cyberattacks have nearly doubled since last year, report says

Cybersecurity is a constant battle.

Samsung’s foldable shipments near 10 million, and it’s not because of the Z Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

Avengers Assemble! San Diego Comic-Con’s best moments ever

Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic Con.

HP discounts the Omen gaming PC by $700

HP 45L Gaming Desktop on a white background.

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are super cheap during this Dell sale

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors for 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in hand.

The best speakers for 2022: great hi-fi options for music and more

The KEF Q750 speaker in white.

Facebook Gaming lets content creators turn gameplay clips into Reels

The logo for Facebook Gaming.