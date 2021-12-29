  1. Cars

Waymo unveils design for a robotaxi without a steering wheel

Trevor Mogg
By

Waymo has unveiled a design for a self-driving robotaxi without a steering wheel and pedals.

The autonomous-vehicle specialist announced this week that it’s partnered with Chinese automaker Geely to build a Zeekr minivan filled entirely with passenger seats.

The upcoming Zeekr vehicle from Waymo.
Built by Geely, Waymo’s autonomous Zeekr minivan will have no steering wheel or pedals. Waymo

The all-electric, self-driving minivan will be designed and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden, before being added to Waymo’s fleet “in the years to come,” according to the U.S. company.

Announcing the Zeekr in a blog post, Waymo said the new vehicle features “a flat floor for more accessible entry, easy ingress and egress thanks to a B-pillarless design, low step-in height, generous head and legroom, and fully adjustable seats.”

The upcoming Zeekr vehicle from Geely.
Waymo

It added that riders traveling inside the Zeekr will experience “an interior without steering wheel and pedals, and with plenty of headroom, legroom and reclining seats, screens and chargers within arm’s reach, and an easy to configure and comfortable vehicle cabin.”

While Waymo appears keen to add the Zeekr minivan to its current fleet of autonomous vehicles that are undergoing testing on public roads, safety regulators will have the final say on whether to give the plan the green light, hence no firm timeline from Waymo.

The upcoming Zeekr vehicle from Waymo.
Waymo

Born out of Google’s autonomous-vehicle program that began in 2009, Alphabet-owned Waymo has been testing a range of vehicles fitted with advanced software and a slew of sensors and cameras that ensure safe travel.

In 2018, Waymo’s increasingly capable technology enabled the launch of an exploratory ridesharing service for a select group of local residents in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of its Waymo One initiative aimed at introducing its product to more members of the public.

Autonomous vehicles in Waymo’s current fleet all contain a steering wheel, and sometimes a safety driver, too, who’s ready to intervene should any anomalies be detected during a journey.

But in a move eagerly anticipated by many, Waymo has finally signaled a clear desire to introduce autonomous vehicles with a design worthy of the name.

Keen followers of Waymo’s story will know that the Zeekr won’t be its first autonomous vehicle to come without a steering wheel. Seven years ago it unveiled the Firefly, a tiny pod-like car designed to test early iterations of its autonomous software. The Firefly was retired in 2017 when Waymo decided to use larger, more conventional vehicles that traveled faster than the pod’s top speed of 25 mph.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with this special offer

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Apps

LG Display uses exotic deuterium to make OLED TVs 30% brighter

Models stand beside a demo of LG Display's OLED EX panel.

Westinghouse, Polk Audio join the Roku TV Ready program

TCL Roku TV Alto R1 Wireless Soundbar

Publishers shouldn’t count on ‘redemption arcs’ to save their games

Boris from Battlefield 2042 atop a tank.

Nvidia DLSS became a must-have piece of PC gaming tech in 2021

The list of available DLSS supporting games.

You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is today

black friday deals best buy october 2021 hisense a6g 4k tv lifestyle

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for January 2022

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Watch the story so far of NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover

mars 2020 perseverance rover

Best Newegg deals for January 2022

Newegg Green Monday sale

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for January 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

NASA declares first part of Webb sunshield deployment a success

Deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Best Xbox One deals and bundles for January 2022

Xbox One S bundle deals