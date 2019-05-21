Digital Trends
Cars

Seat belts will be required in Chevrolet’s new Teen Driver Mode

Adam Kaslikowski
By

Seat belts are such a simple technology, and so utterly simple to use. Yet 47% of people killed behind the wheel in 2017 were not wearing one. Teenagers are especially terrible at wearing a safety belt (and just terrible in general). To curb this tendency, Chevrolet has announced a new safety feature for its Teen Driver Mode that prevents the transmission from leaving Park if seat belts are not engaged.

Currently, Teen Driver Mode simply mutes the audio system in the car if belts are not in use, so this is really a ratcheting up of the passive-aggressiveness. Something teens know all about. Teen Driver Mode is a whole suite of features that are activated by the teen’s car key. Whenever the underage driver unlocks the car with their key, the entire vehicle turns into a safety cradle for the acne-prone and socially awkward amongst us. Parents can set maximum speeds allowed, speed alerts, and maximum audio volume. The system also automatically turns on more standard safety options like blind spot alerts, forward collision alert, and automatic braking. Lastly, the car totally narcs on the teen with a “driving report card” sent to parents.

chevy requires seat belts for teens chevrolet traverse buckle 2 drive teen driver technology

This update to Teen Driver Mode will be standard on the new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, and rolling out to the Malibu and Colorado as they are each updated in turn. Expect this feature to expand to the whole Chevy lineup as each vehicle is refreshed. In all seriousness, this is a great safety for teens and any driver in general. We asked Tricia Morrow, a lead engineer within Chevrolet Global Vehicle Safety why her team doesn’t roll out this seat belt transmission lock to every Chevy and essentially make safety belt use mandatory. She actually pointed out several instances (changing parking spots, idling to end of long driveway to check the mail) where this kind of rule would be overly protective and onerous. There are, of course, always “unforeseen driving circumstances” to use Morrow’s words. She also pointed out that technology like this has to start somewhere, and there’s nothing physically stopping it from rolling out to all drivers in the future. That would be just fine with us, but skip the driving report card please.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
clay car model being drilled into
Cars

Car designers can predict your future desires. This is how they do it

Automakers employ small armies of designers, and they’re relentless about asking consumers what they want. So, how do you get from the voice of the customer to the designer’s pen, and why does it go wrong so often?
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 sierra gets diesel adaptive cruise elevation crew cab
Cars

2020 GMC Sierra sees a bunch of updates, including adaptive cruise

GMC announced updates to its 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck, including much-needed adaptive cruise control, a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine option, improved towing cameras, and expanded availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
spotify car thing in measurement voice controlled device test drive
Home Theater

Why you can’t buy Car Thing, Spotify’s first hardware device

Spotify created a voice-activated, in-car device that lets you listen to music and podcasts. But Car Thing, as it is known, is not for sale. Instead, it will be used to gather data from a limited set of customers.
Posted By Simon Cohen
2020 Ford Explorer hybrid
Cars

Ford gears up to build rugged, capable hybrid trucks and SUVs

Ford is planning to put hybrid powertrains into big trucks and SUVs, and doesn't want to sacrifice things like towing capacity and off-road capability. A new hybrid system may help do that.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet robo firefly feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Insect drones and kinetic sculpture robots

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
App Close Up of Customer Rental with Rental in Backdrop
Cars

Semi-autonomous and always available: A peek into the near future of car rental

Soon we will see connected rental fleets with a dedicated lane at airports for self-driving cars, where drivers control the car to the airport, and then the empty car drives itself to the rental lot.
Posted By Arthur Orduna
2019 audi e tron electric suv review etron us fd feat
Product Review

Want an electric car that doesn't look like an electric car? Meet Audi's E-Tron

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the German automaker’s first series-production electric car. Rather than make a bold statement with its first electric vehicle, Audi chose to make the E-Tron as much like its other cars as possible.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
walmart slashes prices on hyper e ride electric hybrid bikes blue bike 700c wheels 2
Cars

Walmart slashes prices on electric hybrid bicycles for National Bike Month

Electric bikes can be economical, convenient, and fun. Heading into summer, Walmart slashed the prices for two pedal-assist Hyper E-ride Mountain and City Electric Hybrid Bikes by 40%. We found a variety of e-rides for under $1,000.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

GM thinks up new electronic brain for its cars, allowing over-the-air updates

General Motors is launching a new electrical architecture to support more tech features in its cars. The system debuts on the 2020 Cadillac CT5, and will roll out to most other GM models by 2023.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford F-150 Limited 2019
Cars

Ford aluminum truck beds prove haters wrong, are cheaper to repair than steel

Repair costs were a major concern for truck buyers when Ford launched its aluminum F-150. But insurance data indicates that, if anything, the F-150 may be cheaper to repair than traditional steel trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019
Cars

Mercedes-Benz safety-car concept monitors the road ahead and your kids

The Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle 2019 was designed for a world where humans and machines share driving duties. It can use lights to communicate with other road users and even monitor an infant's vital signs.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
gm is closing its maven car sharing service in eight cities
Cars

GM hits reverse with Maven car-sharing as it closes service in eight cities

GM-owned Maven will close its car-sharing service in 8 of the 17 North American cities where it currently operates. Competing with the likes of Zipcar and Car2Go, the app-based service offers car rental by the hour or day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volkswagen mk8 Golf teaser sketch
Cars

Crisp and connected, the Volkswagen Golf will get a digital reboot in 2020

Volkswagen is putting the final touches on the eighth-generation Golf. The hatchback will still be recognizable as a member of the Golf family, but it will receive a crisper design inside and out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model Y front
Cars

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

After posting a sizable $700 million loss in the first quarter of 2019, Tesla announced it will review every expense, no matter the size, to keep spending in check. Company CEO Elon Musk will personally approve every 10th expense page.
Posted By Ronan Glon