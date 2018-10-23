Digital Trends
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Luke Dormehl
By

Electric vehicles are clearly the future but to make the future a reality as quickly as possible, EV charging could do with a kick to the butt. To that end, there is a whole lot of innovation going on in this space — from special robot charging arms to roads that are able to charge your car as you drive over them.

For their part, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) are working toward a very specific goal: Being able to wirelessly charge electric vehicles in 15 minutes or less. At present, a typical electric car like the Nissan Leaf 30 kilowatt-hour takes around four hours to charge from empty using a 7 kilowatt home charging point. To speed up this process, the DOE wants to build an extreme fast-charging system that can deliver around 350 to 400 kilowatts.

While it hasn’t yet reached that point, it did just pass a major milestone. Specifically, it has showcased a 120-kilowatt wireless charging system — six times better than the previous demonstrations carried out by ORNL. By our count, that takes it to around one-third of the way toward its eventual goal.

The 120-kilowatt charger reportedly operates with 97 percent efficiency. In a lab test, researchers showed how power can be transferred between two magnetic coils to charge a battery pack over a distance of six inches. The charging technology involves a newly designed coil co-optimized with the latest silicon carbide power electronic devices.

“This breakthrough significantly advances the technology needed to encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles by increasing their range and the ease of recharging, and in turn supports an energy-efficient mobility system for the nation’s economic success,” Moe Khaleel, associate laboratory director for Energy and Environmental Sciences at ORNL, said in a statement.

Once this technology has been perfected, the team will next move on to decide which approach to charging is optimal. One approach mentioned involves a dynamic roadway system that uses wireless charging pads which could be installed under roadways.

If in a few years from now you’re able to charge your vehicle while speeding along the highway, you could well have Oak Ridge National Laboratory to thank for it!

Don't Miss

World's first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark
volvo americas ceo anders gustafsson interview s60 america
Cars

Volvo plans to face the future without sacrificing its identity

Volvo is embarking on an ambitious push to fill its lineup with electric and hybrid cars, as well as an infotainment partnership with Google. Volvo Americas CEO Anders Gustafsson explains how the Swedish automaker plans to pull that off.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

Porsche’s all-electric Taycan sedan will cost less than a Panamera

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Subaru WRX STI Typa RA NBR Special
Cars

Bored with stock? The best tuner cars are begging to be modified

Modification has been around almost as long as the automobile itself. Here are 25 of the best tuner cars you can find, ranging from American muscle standouts to Japanese drift cars.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla keeps promise with more affordable Model 3 with midrange battery pack

Tesla is keeping its promise of making the Model 3 gradually more affordable. The company released a new variant of the car with a mid-range, 260-mile battery option that's priced under the $50,000 mark.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Shelby GT500 teaser
Cars

The snake escapes: Ford’s 700-hp Mustang GT500 slithers online ahead of schedule

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will return in 2019 with over 700 horsepower, Ford confirmed at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The GT500 will be the most powerful Ford production car ever.
Posted By Ronan Glon
volkswagen iq light led headlights
Cars

Volkswagen’s next-generation lights will keep you safer, look good doing it

Volkswagen's new smart LED headlights, called IQ.Light, don't just light up the road in front of you to keep you, other drivers, and pedestrians safe. They also look dang good while doing it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo live
Cars

Adventurous and electric, Porsche’s second electric car will fill a new niche

Porsche surprised us at the Geneva Auto Show with an electric station wagon named Mission E Cross Turismo. Though it's a concept car, it could become a production model after the Mission E sedan arrives in showrooms.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Mustang mystery teaser
Cars

Mustang-like and electrified. What did Ford just show a preview of?

Ford briefly flashed an enigmatic new model in a minute-long commercial starring Bryan Cranston. Its front end borrows styling cues from the 2019 Mustang, but it doesn't have a grille and its emblem is back-lit.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla drops full self driving option autopilot
Cars

Tesla drops Full Self-Driving option from online configurator to spare ‘confusion’

Tesla no longer offers a Full Self-Driving (FSD) option for Models S, X, and 3 in the company's online configuration tool. CEO Elon Musk said the FSD option caused confusion. Its software validation and regulatory approval could take years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
addison lee oxbotica autonomous vehicles london fleet tech 801x450
Cars

U.K. on-demand car service plans autonomous vehicles in London by 2021

U.K.-based Addison Lee and Oxbotica allied to serve the connected and autonomous vehicle services market. Addison Lee is an established executive car service and Oxbotica develops self-driving car systems and fleet management software.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself (and maybe capture something crazy) with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
Drive.ai Texas image
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

After deploying its self-driving shuttles in Frisco, California-based start-up Drive.ai is launching a second pilot program in Arlington. Riding in a shuttle -- which operates in a geo-fenced area -- is free.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Ronan Glon
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Cars

Ford’s self-driving cars hit the streets of the nation’s capital

Ford is deploying self-driving cars in Washington, D.C. to demonstrate their capabilities to lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike. The automaker plans to launch a production autonomous car in 2021.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein