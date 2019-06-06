Digital Trends
Cars

Electric cars are about to become a bit noisier in the EU

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re out cycling or taking a stroll and a two-ton chunk of metal is approaching from behind, you really want to know about it.

The problem is that many electric vehicles, as well as hybrids, move along almost silently at low speed, giving cyclists, pedestrians, and the visually impaired almost no notice of their approach.

Designed to make its roads safer — especially its narrow city streets — as sales of electric vehicles continue to rise, the European Union (EU) is demanding that from July 1, 2019, new models of electric vehicles must emit a noise at speeds of up to 20 kmh (12.4 mph). Car models currently in production won’t need to fall in line until 2021.

The U.S. has a similar law coming into effect in 2020.

How loud?

The EU’s Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System law stipulates that electric cars will need to emit a sound of at least 56 decibels that rises and falls according to whether the vehicle is accelerating or decelerating.

Fifty-six decibels isn’t particularly loud — some sound charts liken the level to that of an air conditioner or a refrigerator while a regular combustion engine is put at 75 decibels — it should be enough to alert cyclists and pedestrians to the approach of an electric car. So long as they’re not using earphones at the time, that is.

Some electric cars, for example the Nissan Leaf, already include noise technology, though drivers have the option to turn it off. The new EU law prevents automakers from adding such a deactivation switch.

What type of sound?

Interestingly, the law doesn’t say what kind of noise has to be fitted, though we don’t imagine that automakers with compact city runarounds will be adding Mustang-like sounds to their cars anytime soon. However, such freedom opens up the possibility of manufacturers creating their own unique sounds. Citroën’s concept Ami One electric vehicle, for example, comes with a sound described by the company as “organic music blending male and female voices” that changes according to the car’s speed. The problem with that idea is that you might think it’s a choir behind you rather than a car.

A similar law is coming to the U.S., too. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will require all electric and hybrid vehicles to make a sound when traveling at speeds of up to 18.6 mph (30 kmh). The original plan had been for the law to go into force toward the end of this year, but it’s been pushed to September 2020. The NHTSA is considering whether to give automakers the option to offer different sounds, allowing the driver to choose between, for example, something engine-like and a more surreal alternative like that offered by the Ami One.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2 seat moped like machine cruiser
Cars

Bird to expand its shared fleet with this 2-seat moped-like machine

Bird's rentable scooters are available in more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and now it's planning to add a moped-like electric bike to its fleet. The Cruiser is a chunky two-wheeler with a large seat for two people.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
michelin and gm aim to bring airless tires passenger cars by 2024 prototype tire testing at milford
Cars

No more flats: Michelin and GM to bring airless tires to passenger cars by 2024

Michelin is getting ready to test its airless tire on GM vehicles with the aim of bringing them to passenger cars by 2024. Years in development, the airless tire would eliminate flats, reduce waste, and make cars more efficient.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
BMW Concept iX3
Cars

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover set aside their differences to develop new EVs

BMW and Jaguar-Land Rover will set aside their differences to jointly develop components for EVs. The partnership will focus on motors, and the two companies made no mention of joining forces to design batteries or other parts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW M8
Cars

With up to 617 hp on tap, the 2020 M8 is BMW’s new performance flagship

The 2020 BMW M8 is finally here after numerous teases. The sportiest version of BMW's big coupe and convertible packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, and the M5's trick all-wheel-drive system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Sportsmobile Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van
Cars

Outdoorsy lets you buy a fully equipped camper van with just a few clicks

Outdoorsy is launching a new online platform to sell complete camper vans. The company will start with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris vans with conversion work done by Sportsmobile.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bird cruiser ebike coming this summer 3
Cars

Bird Cruiser ebike, coming this summer, adds to urban micro-mobility alternatives

Santa Monica-based Bird, the micro-mobility escooter sharing company, has announced a new ride. Bird added the Bird Cruiser ebike to its shared vehicle fleet. The Cruiser is an exclusive ebike designed for Bird by an unnamed California…
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Audi A6 Allroad
Cars

2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets new off-road tech, but still isn’t coming to the U.S.

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is a lifted station wagon that boasts some off-road tech, but don't expect it in U.S. showrooms. Audi will likely stick with the smaller A4 Allroad in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the current state of autonomous vehicles cadillac s super cruise system
Cars

Cadillac’s Super Cruise system adds 70,000 miles of compatible highway

Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system will soon work on more stretches of highway. Cadillac is adding 70,000 miles of Super Cruise-compatible divided highways in the United States and Canada.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives v2x highway
Cars

Ford says its future V2X-equipped cars will talk to pedestrians, infrastructure

Ford plans to add V2X communications to tech every car and truck it sells in the United States by 2022, but first it has to solve some problems. Interoperability with other communications tech will be a major hurdle, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler suddenly withdraws industry-rattling merger proposal with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner continues. The company sent Renault a merger proposal that outlined how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof, but it suddenly withdrew its offer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
external side airbag system deploys pre crash zf
Cars

Check out this external side airbag system that deploys before you crash

ZF has shown off an external side airbag capable of deploying before an impact occurs. The company says the pre-crash technology has the potential to save lives and reduce injury severity among the car’s occupants by up to 40%.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gordon murray returns to car design with t50 supercar t 50
Cars

Legendary designer Gordon Murray is back with another analog supercar

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is back with what he calls the F1's spiritual successor. The T.50 aims to combine modern technology with old-school analog feel. But that combination will cost a cool $2.5 million.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak
Cars

Bentley Continental GT will try to break the production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley will try to break the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak will be a tough challenge for the big Bentley.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 kia seltos is small on size and price but big tech teaser 1
Cars

Kia draws inspiration from Greek mythology to create a crossover for millennials

Kia will expand its global portfolio of crossovers and SUVs when it unveils a model named Seltos in June 2019. Developed for milennials, the Seltos is a small, high-tech model named after the son of Hercules.
Posted By Ronan Glon