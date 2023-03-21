 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Ferrari customers targeted in ransom-related cyberattack

Trevor Mogg
By

Ferrari has been targeted by a hacker who is threatening to release data linked to its customers unless the automaker hands over a ransom payment. Ferrari said it’s refusing to pay up.

In a statement posted online on Monday, the company said it had been “recently contacted by a threat actor” who is demanding payment to prevent the release of customer details that include names, addresses, email addresses, and telephone numbers. Customers’ payment details, bank account numbers, and details of Ferrari cars owned or ordered are not believed to have been compromised.

The Italian maker of luxury sports cars said it has contacted its customers to notify them of the breach, though it didn’t reveal how many of them are impacted.

Related

Ferrari said that when it received the ransom demand, it immediately contacted a cybersecurity firm, which will seek to find out how the apparent security breach occurred while also working to shore up the carmaker’s computer systems. Law enforcement has also been informed.

“As a policy, Ferrari will not be held to ransom as paying such demands funds criminal activity and enables threat actors to perpetuate their attacks,” the automaker said in the statement. “Instead, we believed the best course of action was to inform our clients and thus we have notified our customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.”

Ferrari insisted it takes the confidentiality of its customers “very seriously and understands the significance of this incident,” while also confirming that the attack has had zero impact on the company’s operational functions.

If Ferrari keeps its word and refuses to pay the ransom, the details of some very wealthy individuals could fall into the hands of criminals looking for moneyed targets for whatever ruse they may wish to deploy.

Ransom-related cyberattacks take various forms. In this case, it appears that the hacker found a way to steal customer data linked to Ferrari customers and is now threatening to release it online or sell it to other cybercriminals unless the automaker hands over a payment.

Another type involves the planting of malware on a victim’s computer system, allowing the hacker to encrypt its computer files before demanding payment to unlock them.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best mileage apps for small businesses in 2022

If any part of running your small business requires driving, a good mileage tracker app is a must. Mileage trackers not only track miles, but they also log them into a tax-friendly format that you can use to augment your return. Some features are automatic, and using automated services in these apps will save you time and effort as you gather accurate expense and time report data, even if they do cost a little to use.

Mileage tracking apps use GPS to track your car's motion from one location to another, and they often start recording distance when the wheels start moving and stop if you are in one place for a certain amount of time. Don't expect 100% accuracy, though -- it's a good idea to simultaneously keep track of mileage yourself with your own odometer, just to make sure.

Read more
The best vehicle anti-theft devices
anti-theft devices

Stealing a car is no longer as simple as learning how to hot-wire an ignition, but technology isn't driving the number of car thefts down. Thieves are simply learning new ways to drive off in your ride. If you routinely park in an unsafe area, or if you regularly leave valuable belongings in the cabin, we suggest investing in an anti-theft device. They're not always cheap, but the peace of mind they bring is priceless. Here are the best anti-theft devices for 2020.
Steering wheel lock

Steering wheel locks are one of the oldest and best-known theft prevention devices on the market today. A steering wheel lock attaches to the steering wheel of the car to lock it in place, preventing someone from driving away. There are two main styles for this lock. The first goes across the steering wheel horizontally and attaches to the wheel at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock positions. On one side the lock extends farther, preventing the wheel from turning very far. The second style attaches to the top of the wheel with the end extending over the front dash to prevent the wheel from turning. The Club is one of the most popular models.

Read more
Tesla factories’ security cameras caught up in wider hack
Tesla Gigafactory

A Silicon Valley startup offering cloud-based security camera services has had its systems breached in an attack that gave hackers access to numerous live feeds, some of them coming from Tesla factories.

Verkada, which launched in 2016, had around 150,000 of its cameras hacked, with many of the devices installed in hospitals, schools, police departments, prisons, and companies that besides Tesla also included software provider Cloudflare, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, March 9.

Read more