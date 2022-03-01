  1. Cars

Suspected cyberattack causes major disruption for Toyota

Trevor Mogg
By

Toyota has suspended operations at all of its factories in Japan following a suspected cyberattack on one of its suppliers.

The world’s top-selling automaker announced on Monday evening that 28 lines at its 14 domestic factories, which account for about a third of Toyota’s global production, will stay closed for at least the whole of Tuesday, causing a production loss of around 13,000 vehicles.

The suspected cyberattack targeted Kojima Industries, which supplies Toyota with electronic components and plastic parts. Few details have been released about the specific nature of the attack.

In a short statement on its website, Toyota said: “We apologize to our relevant suppliers and customers for any inconvenience this may cause,” adding: “We will also continue to work with our suppliers in strengthening the supply chain and make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible.”

Investigators are currently trying to learn more about the incident and whether there was a specific motive. It came just hours after Japan joined a growing number of countries imposing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida confirming his government is trying to determine if Russia was involved, according to an Asahi Shimbun report.

Toyota, like most automakers, relies on a just-in-time method of manufacturing where the supply chain operates to an extremely tight time schedule in order to keep factories operating at maximum efficiency. It means that delivered parts head straight to the production line instead of being stockpiled. As a result of running such a tightly controlled operation, even a small interruption to the supply chain can cause significant and rapid disruption.

Toyota’s latest production woes come as the carmaker and rival firms continue to grapple with supply chain disruptions caused by a global chip shortage that began during the pandemic. In December, the Japanese car giant announced that as a result of the shortage it would suspend operations on seven domestic production lines at five factories throughout the first month of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

March 2022 movie preview: The Batman returns

Split image of The Outfit, The Batman, & The Lost City.

TikTok extends maximum video length … again

tiktok logo

Sikur One, a go-to Android phone for the privacy conscious

The Sikur One smartphone held by a person.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 shows why Android 12L isn’t enough

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

How to watch NASA launch next-gen weather satellite to space tomorrow

how to watch nasa launch next gen weather satellite space goes t

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Connect branding denotes superior Wi-Fi

Snapdragon Connect logo on an exploding digital landscape.

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Three iPhones showing the steps to scan an eSIM QR code.

Samsung hits new milestones in building virtual 5G networks

Blue panels showing 5G logo at CES booth.

Horizon Forbidden West collectibles guide

Aloy looks over a gorgeous open world in Horizon Forbidden West.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem pushes 5G to new heights

Conceptual image of Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 chip witih additonal mmWave, AI, and RF modules.

Elden Ring PC performance problems and fixes, tested

An enemy performs a magic spell in Elden Ring.

LG debuts two new CineBeam 4K HDR projectors

LG CineBeam HU715Q and HU710P 4K HDR projectors.

Apple foldable MacBook brought to life in striking renders

A concept visual of a foldable screen MacBook Folio.