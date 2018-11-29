Digital Trends
Cars

One-of-a-kind Ferrari SP3JC boasts a vintage aesthetic with a twist

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 6
Ferrari SP3JC
Ferrari SP3JC
Ferrari SP3JC
Ferrari SP3JC
Ferrari SP3JC
Ferrari SP3JC

Ferrari has made a habit of building one-off cars for its most loyal customers, which is how its new open-top sports car came to be. The Ferrari SP3JC was commissioned by a longtime customer with somewhat unusual tastes.

The SP3JC looks like it crashed into a truck full of paint, but that’s intentional. The combination of a blue nose over white bodywork with yellow graphics was inspired by the customer’s interest in Pop Art, according to Ferrari. The look is a bit jarring, but it’s not as crazy as the cars created by actual pop artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein for BMW back in the 1970s.

The car is based on the Ferrari F12tdf, one of the most potent front-engine V12 Ferraris ever made. Cars like this have been Ferrari’s specialty for decades, going back to classics like the 250 GTO. However, mid-engine models like the Ferrari 488 and the limited-edition LaFerrari hybrid tend to get more attention these days.

Turning a F12tdf into the one-off SP3JC required major surgery. The F12tdf was offered only as a coupe, but Ferrari removed the roof to make the SP3JC a convertible. It also cut some holes in the hood to show off the engine. Other aspects of the bodywork were restyled as well. The interior is trimmed in blue leather with a white insert, to match the exterior.

Ferrari didn’t mention any changes to the powertrain. The F12tdf left Ferrari’s Maranello, Italy, factory with a 6.3-liter V12 producing 780 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque. The car also featured a rear-wheel steering system, and was stripped of most creature comforts to save weight. Just 799 copies of the F12tdf were made, so this was a rare car even before Ferrari created the one-of-a-kind SP3JC.

Regular Ferrari production models like the F12tdf and the newer 812 Superfast aren’t exactly lacking in excitement or exclusivity. But some people always want more and, provided they are able to pay, Ferrari is happy to deliver. Everyone else gets to watch the seemingly endless parade of flashy one-off and special-edition cars that results from customers’ willingness to burn money on these four-wheeled indulgences.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you've ever seen
dark mode macos mojave vs windows 10 mac feat
Computing

Turn off the lights. Dark Mode on Windows 10 and MacOS compared

Dark mode options are now available by default in both MacOS and Windows 10. Both offer an alternative, more subdued look that expands most of each operating system’s interface. Yet these dark modes aren’t equal. One is darker than the…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers 50 mpg in a compact package

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid marks the first time a hybrid powertrain has been offered in Toyota's compact car over its 52-year history. The hybrid model is based on the updated 2020 Corolla sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota Prius
Cars

Thanks to all-wheel drive, the 2019 Toyota Prius is ready for winter

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive as an option for the first time, which should expand the appeal of this quintessential hybrid car. But the updates may not extend far enough.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jarvish smart helmet kickstarter launches 23 of 26
Emerging Tech

If Tony Stark designed motorcycle helmets, they’d probably look like this

Are you a motorbike rider in want of a major tech upgrade? This pair of new smart helmets created by Jarvish boast everything from an AR head-up display to a built-in A.I. assistant.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
audi etron gt concept production 2020 small e tron feat
Cars

Audi’s E-Tron GT concept is so close to production we can nearly taste it

Audi has introduced the E-Tron GT concept at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. It's not a simple design study, though. Pre-production has already started and the concept will spawn the first electric Audi Sport model in 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Kia Niro EV
Cars

Kia completes its green-car hat trick with the all-electric 2019 Niro EV

The all-electric 2019 Kia Niro EV joins hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Kia's pseudo-crossover. Kia is certainly giving customers plenty of choices. The Niro EV debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Soul EV
Cars

2020 Kia Soul and Soul EV continue to think inside the box

The 2020 Kia Soul is the third generation of Kia's boxy curiosity. The Soul maintains its signature look, but gets tech and powertrain upgrades. The all-electric Soul EV returns as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 BMW 8 Series convertible
Cars

BMW’s 8 Series convertible packs a twin-turbo V8, display screens galore

The 2019 BMW 8 Series convertible is the first drop-top version of BMW's two-door flagship ever. Like the 8 Series coupe, the convertible sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a long list of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 BMW X7
Cars

Room to roam: The supersized X7 is unlike any BMW you’ve ever seen

The first-ever BMW X7 is the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image. Its supersized body has enough room for seven adult passengers and enough tech to impress even the most cutting-edge buyers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 hyundai palisade seats eight comes with useful tech 1
Cars

8 seats and 16 cupholders: 2020 Hyundai Palisade reports for family-hauling duty

Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Palisade at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The South Korean firm's biggest SUV seats up to eight passengers in a spacious, well-lit cabin decked out with useful tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
android auto november 2018 update focuses on messaging media rg 11 18 5
Cars

Google’s new Android Auto features target motorists who like music and friends

Google has made a series of updates to its Android Auto application. The software is now more convenient to use and more feature-rich than before. The updates focus on two main areas: Messaging and media. 
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars of the 2015 la auto show 15 mem 2
Cars

2018 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show was once a footnote in comparison to the North American Auto Show in Detroit. Since the demise of Detroit's dominance, however, LA has garnered a great deal of significance. For 2018 the show runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 9…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff