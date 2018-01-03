First Ford GT and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be sold at the same auction

If you want to scoop up two highly collectible American performance cars, grab some cash and head to Arizona. The first production examples of the current-generation Ford GT and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 are heading to the same auction. Both cars will cross the block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, which runs January 13-21. Proceeds from both sales will go to charity.

The GT in particular will probably attract attention, since buying one at auction is easier than going through Ford’s stringent application process. That application process was meant to prevent owners from turning around and selling their cars for a profit, although Ford probably won’t mind that the owner of this car, businessman Ron Pratte, donated it to be sold for charity. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Autism Society of North Carolina.

Unlike the Ford GT, the Corvette ZR1 hasn’t actually started production yet, so the winning bidder will be able to spec the car to his or her liking. That includes choices of coupe or convertible body styles, and seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions. Proceeds from the ‘Vette sale will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to the Towers Foundation, which supports injured first responders.

The two cars take the classic Ford versus Chevy rivalry to new extremes, and offer two very different approaches to performance. The GT was designed to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, something that’s reflected in a design that is lightweight and aerodynamically efficient, but light on creature comforts. The ZR1 takes the existing C7-generation Corvette platforms to new extremes, adding more serious aerodynamic features like a massive rear wing, and more power. The Ford packs a 647-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, while the Chevy sports a more traditional 6.2-liter supercharged V8, which churns out 755 hp. We’ll take both, please.

Both cars will likely sell for more than their list prices (around $400,000 for the Ford and $119,995 for the Chevy). But at least the new owners will be helping out good causes. Since the purchases count as charitable donations, they’ll be able to use the cost of the cars as tax write-offs.