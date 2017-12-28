Meet the electric Corvette with more power than a Dodge Challenger Hellcat

With the notable exception of early examples, the Chevrolet Corvette has always used a big, powerful V8 engine. Maryland-based Genovation wants to change by that building an electric Corvette with more power under the hood than the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Named GXE, the firm’s latest battery-powered ‘Vette will make its public debut next month at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Genovation started with a seventh-generation Corvette, the one currently sitting on dealer lots. The company ripped out the eight-cylinder engine and replaced it with a pair of electric motors that join forces to provide over 800 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. To put those figures into perspective, Dodge’s Challenger Hellcat boasts 707 horses and 650 lb-ft. of twist. The latest ZR1 — the most powerful street-legal Corvette built by the factory — makes 755 hp and 715 lb-ft. of torque.

The motors draw electricity from a 60-kWh battery pack to send the GXE from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds and on to a top speed of over 220 mph. The downside is that the battery pack only holds enough electricity for 130 miles of range, according to Motor1, which isn’t enough for the GXE to qualify for the coveted “long-range” label. Adding a bulky battery gives the Corvette a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, however.

An array of minor visual modifications set the GXE apart from the regular, gasoline-slurping Corvette Grand Sport on which it’s based. Look closely and you’ll notice a brand-specific front end and an updated rear fascia with a set of four round lights that channel the model’s heritage. We don’t know what the interior looks like yet, but we’ll check it out in Las Vegas as soon as the CES show opens its doors.

The Genovation GXE isn’t a wild, unattainable concept car; not quite. It’s headed to production but the Maryland-based company will cap availability at only 75 units, presumably to maintain a sense of exclusivity. Pricing starts at $750,000 and deliveries won’t start until the end of 2019. Tesla’s second-generation Roadster, tentatively due out in 2020 with a $200,000 starting price, looks like a real bargain compared to the GXE. So does a Lamborghini Aventador S, for that matter.