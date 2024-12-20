 Skip to main content
GM recalls 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EVs for being too quiet

By
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.
Chevrolet

Standards and regulations regarding the sounds produced by vehicles are usually associated with annoyingly loud mufflers, honking, or even alarms.

But when it comes to the sounds coming from a number of new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles (EVs), General Motors believes the problem is that they’re actually not loud enough.

GM is recalling 7,606 new Equinox EVs that may fail to meet minimum sound requirements for hybrids and EVs in the U.S. and Canada.

“General Motors is voluntarily recalling a specific population of 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EVs for certain pedestrian alert sound levels that may not be in compliance with federal motor vehicle standards,” a GM spokesperson told GM Authority. “We’re working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible through software calibration updates.”

Having an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine means most EVs are much quieter than gas-powered vehicles, especially at low speeds.

EVs are in fact so much quieter that they’ve raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians who may not hear them approaching. As a result, many countries have enacted regulations requiring EVs to emit artificial noise at lower speeds. In the U.S., all new EVs and hybrids must emit sounds when operating at speeds up to 18.6 miles per hour in order to alert pedestrians.

The sounds emitted by the recalled Equinox units are believed to be below the minimum required to meet federal safety standards.

Under some conditions, pedestrians may not be able to determine by sound whether an approaching vehicle is speeding up or slowing down, increasing the risk of injury,” GM says.

The automaker says it will notify owners of the affected vehicles starting in January 2025. Recalled vehicles will undergo a calibration software fix to address the issue.

More than 15,000 Chevy Equinox models were sold in the third quarter. GM launched the Equinox LT model in October, calling it “the most affordable EV in the U.S.” as it’s priced at $35,000 before the $7,500 EV tax credit.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
