  1. Cars

Goodyear’s concept tire is inspired by Nespresso pods and spiders

By

Goodyear doesn’t want to reinvent the wheel — just the tread around it. The company has introduced a futuristic, eco-friendly tire concept that adapts to each person’s driving style and never goes flat.

Called ReCharge, Goodyear’s experimental tire is designed around a tread compound stored in individual pod-like capsules. That’s where it gets its name from. Instead of putting on winter tires when the temperature drops, you can fire up a new capsule that contains winter tread and keep the basic structure. The same type of capsule can give a worn-out tire a new lease on life, too.

Goodyear didn’t provide full details about the compound that fills each capsule, though we know it’s stored in liquid form and made from an unspecified biodegradable material. It’s reinforced by fibers with a layout that is inspired by spider silk, which is one of the strongest natural materials in the world. And, because the compound wraps itself over a light, airless frame, it never deflates and can’t go flat.

1 of 5
Goodyear ReCharge
Goodyear ReCharge
Goodyear ReCharge
Goodyear ReCharge
Goodyear ReCharge

Artificial intelligence-powered software generates a driver profile that customizes the compound to suit each motorist’s unique driving style. Adrenaline junkies might end up with a stickier tire to keep their car on four wheels as they race around turns, while someone taking their kids to school before commuting to work would likely receive a compound created with a focus on comfort and safety.

Goodyear cited three examples that sound like types of coffee. The first is a summer blend, which it envisions would cater to summer driving regardless of geographical location. The second is a Geneva blend, which is tailored to the streets of (and hopefully not pegged to the cost of living in) the Swiss city it’s named after. The third is Emma’s blend, which takes into account the specific needs of a motorist named Emma. The company didn’t reveal how long it takes to change a capsule.

Although it’s not ready for mass production, this novel concept would provide an alternative to throwing away old tires, or needing to keep summer and winter wheels in your garage. It’s too early to tell when Goodyear could roll out this solution, but we’re not expecting to see it in showrooms anytime soon. Tire companies speak a great deal about attention-grabbing innovations like this one, but most innovations remain at the concept stage for reasons related to cost, demand, and production constraints.

Editors' Recommendations

The 30 best movies on Hulu right now

Amazon cuts up to $150 off Breville and De’Longhi premium coffee machines

breville nespresso creatista plus

BMW’s electric Concept i4 has two words for Tesla’s Model 3: Watch out

2020-bmw concept i4

Climate change is killing coffee farms, so Atomo is brewing it without beans

climate change is killing coffee farms so atomo brewing it without beans press orange fb

Citroën’s tiny, two-seat Ami EV will costs $22 a month after $3,000 down payment

Citroën Ami electric car

The best electric cars for 2020

Tesla Model 3 Red

The best crossovers for 2020

The best family cars for 2020

The best hybrid cars for 2020

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Solar bike lights and a solid-state wristwatch

Waymo welcomes $2B invetsment to boost self-driving efforts

waymo taxi

Here’s how Volkswagen plans to electrify America’s most popular car segment

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype

Car shows were already endangered. Coronavirus might make them extinct

Geneva Motor Show 2019

Best cheap dash cam deals for March 2020: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

The best iPhone car chargers for 2020