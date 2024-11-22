 Skip to main content
Honda doubles down on ‘holy grail’ of EV batteries

While some automakers are scaling back their production of electric vehicles, Honda is basking in the glow of a successful launch of its Prologue EV in the U.S., and was recently dubbed “North America’s most committed automaker.”

And now, Japan’s third-largest automaker is showing a similar commitment to making EVs more efficient and affordable, zeroing in on the production of its own in-house solid-state batteries, also known as the ‘holy grail’ of EV batteries.

Honda just unveiled the production line for these next-gen batteries, which are being made in Sakura City, Japan. From there, the automaker plans to establish a mass production process in early 2025. It will then start applying its all-solid-state batteries to new EVs due out in the second half of the 2020s.

“The all-solid-state battery is an innovative technology that will be a game changer in this EV era,” said Keiji Otsu, president of Honda R&D, in a statement.

Solid-state battery cells are much more energy-dense than the cells with liquid electrolytes currently used in most EVs. That means the batteries can hold more energy, deliver higher power output and faster recharging, all the while being much smaller and safer than current batteries.

For years, competitors such as Toyota, Nissan, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have also invested big into developing solid-state batteries, either with third parties or on their own.

But production costs have remained a key hurdle on the way to mass commercialization.

Honda says it’s betting its new production line will overcome this hurdle thanks to “a highly efficient production process” and by expanding the application of the batteries to a wide range of Honda mobility products, thereby reaping the benefits of economies of scale.

The automaker says it plans to integrate its solid-state batteries not only in cars and SUVs but also in motorcycles and even aircraft.

Meanwhile, the Honda Prologue electric SUV, which marks the return of the automaker’s EVs in the U.S., has so far been met with success: It was the fifth-bestselling EV in the U.S. in the third quarter, coming just behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3, Cybertruck, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Kia EV5: everything we know so far
Kia EV9 front exterior

Kia is expanding its EV lineup in a big way. The company is currently in the middle of rolling out the EV3, which is now available in Europe and is likely to come to the U.S. next year. Not only that, but it's also prepping the EV4, which it will likely announce more widely in 2025. And it's not stopping there either -- the Kia EV5 is a slightly scaled-back version of the much-loved EV9 SUV, and not only is it a vehicle we're excited about, but it's one that has already launched in Australia.

If the EV5 is anything like the EV9 -- only cheaper -- it'll be an instant success. Curious about whether the EV5 could be your next car? Here's everything we know about the EV5.
Design
Despite the lower number, the Kia EV5 is actually larger than the EV6 crossover — but not quite as large as the EV9 SUV. Kia calls it a “compact SUV” that offersa boxy design that’s similar to the EV9, but with only two rows of seats instead of three.

Read more
Trump administration prepares to end Biden’s EV tax incentive, report says
president biden drives 2022 ford f 150 lightning electric pickup truck prototype visits rouge vehicle center

If you’re looking to buy or lease an electric vehicle (EV) and benefit from the Biden administration’s $7,500 tax incentive, you’d better act soon.

The transition team of the incoming Trump administration is already planning to end the credit, according to a report from Reuters citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Read more
Kia EV4: everything we know so far
Kia EV4 Front

Kia is continuing to expand its electric car lineup. The EV6 and EV9 have both been out for some time now, and the company is in the middle of rolling out the EV3 in Europe, with a North American release expected next year. After that, it's likely the company will turn to the EV5. But what about after that? Well, that could be where the Kia EV4 comes in.

Kia announced a concept version of the EV4 at its EV Day in 2023, showing off a futuristic-looking hatchback that's seemingly a little smaller than the EV6, but keeps many design elements. Since then, Kia has confirmed very few details about it, though we have seen it shown off at other automotive events. Here's everything we know about the Kia EV4 so far.
Kia EV4 design
The Kia EV4, or at least the concept version of it, is smaller than the EV6, and much smaller than the EV9. It's actually closer in size to a sedan than anything else, though with its open trunk, it could be considered a hatchback. Regardless, it certainly blurs the line between the two. So much so, that in recent months we've actually seen a full hatchback version of the EV4 being tested -- and it's possible that Kia is pivoting the design of the EV4 entirely to be a hatch, or will be releasing both hatchback and sedan versions.

Read more