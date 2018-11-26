Digital Trends
Cars

How to drive in the snow

Caught in a winter wonderland? Here's how to safely traverse it in your car

Will Nicol
By

When the weather outside is frightful, your commute probably won’t be delightful. Even an inch of snow can turn solid drivers into pinballs, prompting them to careen helplessly across even the most level ground.

If you’re planning a road trip this winter — or simply live somewhere with a lot of snow — don’t assume that putting chains on your tires will suffice (although it is an important first step); knowing the right things to do while driving in winter weather could save you from an accident. While you could take a class on winter driving, we’ve compiled a list of tips that you can follow to drive safely once the snow starts falling.

Sit up straight

Good posture isn’t just important for avoiding back pain — it can also help you drive better. Laying back in your seat can make steering more difficult, a problem if you suddenly hit a slick spot. Adjust your seat so that you are sitting up straight.

Brake in a straight line

Real life isn’t Mario Kart, so don’t hit the brakes while turning. Brake while your car is going in a straight line, so that the car will be moving slower when you take a turn. Be sure to release the brake while turning.

Look to your destination

Keep your eyes on the spot you want to go, rather than where the car is currently going. If your car is sliding and you’re looking in the direction it is moving, your hands may drift on the steering wheel as well.

Brake before you need to

When the road is slick, your brakes may not bring you to a sudden stop. Start braking early, so you can come to a complete stop in time.

Give the car in front of you a lot of space

It’s always important to avoid tailgating on the road, particularly in winter conditions. Keep twice as much distance between you and the car ahead of you as you normally would. That way, if they slam on the brakes or start spinning out of control, you’ll have time to slow down.

Don’t jam on controls

When you’re fighting the elements and suddenly feel out of control, slamming on the brakes is a natural reaction. A light touch is important when driving in snow, however. Ease into whatever you are doing, whether braking, throttling, etc. One exception: If your car is starting to slide, you may need to steer quickly to get control of the situation.

Careful driving can be a lifesaver in the snow. It’s also a good idea to build an emergency survival kit and have it on hand, in case you find yourself in an accident.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration
2020 mercedes benz gle review merdeces first drive feat
Product Review

A Mercedes so sophisticated, it connects to your watch to plan your massage

The mid-size luxury SUV segment is a must-win competition, and the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is the newest contender. With active suspension, driver assist, and even a connection to your watch, this is more than an SUV, it’s a mobile device.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Carlos Ghosn
Cars

Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn ousted, arrested after whistleblower cries foul

Nissan will oust chairman Carlos Ghosn after an internal investigation revealed he underreported his salary to Japan's financial authorities for years. Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's representative directors, will leave for the same reason.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mypark parking app and robot img 2593
Emerging Tech

Collapsing ‘robot’ could save you a parking space on Black Friday

Want to be sure you get a parking spot at the mall on Black Friday? Maybe you should get a robot to guard your place for you. A startup called MyPark is offering exactly that service.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Cars

Land Rover’s new 2020 Range Rover Evoque is smart off-road and chic in the city

Land Rover introduced the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The familiar design keeps the outgoing model's shape and dimensions but receives an injection of styling cues from the Velar and never-before-seen off-road tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 jaguar i pace review feat
Product Review

Trade in your Tesla. Jaguar's I-Pace shows just how sweet an EV can be

Though BMW is the first premium brand to offer an EV, and Tesla doesn’t skimp on creature comforts, its Jaguar and its I-Pace that introduces luxury standards to the all-electric segment.
Posted By Miles Branman
Danton Arts Kustom Espada
Cars

This French firm alchemized a classic Lamborghini into a hot-rod for four

French hot-rod builder Danton Arts Kustom has turned a 1970 Lamborghini Espada into a hot-rod for four passengers. Nearly every part of the Espada has been updated or modified but the build keeps the coupe's original V12 engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mazda apple carplay android auto integration 2014 and newer 7876590714 027b5aa0e4 k
Cars

Now you can upgrade your Mazda with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Mazda is making sure owners of older cars don't miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Mobile. The company is offering upgrades to the infotainment system of its vehicles dating back to 2014.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 mazda 6 signature turbo review mazda6 fwd xxl 2
Product Review

With torquey turbo power, the Mazda6 finally has the zoom-zoom it deserves

The 2019 Mazda6 finally gets its zoom-zoom back, no longer leaving it in the dust of its more powerful competition. The turbo four transplant from the CX-9 makes one of the segment’s best even better. Find out how it ties with our…
Posted By Chris Chin
2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Cars

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible is a jet setter’s dream come true

Bentley has released the convertible variant of the third-generation Continental GT. The 626-horsepower, V12-powered roadster is identical to the hardtop with the exception of a power-operated top that opens or closes in 19 seconds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Rivian R1T
Cars

Rivian R1T electric pickup boasts 400-mile range, supercar-baiting acceleration

The R1T electric pickup truck is the first vehicle from startup Rivian. Expected to enter production in 2020, it features one of the most impressive spec sheets of any recent vehicle.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Cars

General Motors purges factories, staff, vehicle lineup to fund future tech

General Motors is reducing staff and closing factories in a major cost-cutting plan meant to fund tech such as electric powertrains. GM will kill off the Chevrolet Impala, Volt, and Cruze, as well as the Buick LaCrosse, as part of the plan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein