Digital Trends
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 6
Jaguar F-Type rally car
jaguar f type rally car 2
jaguar f type rally car 3
jaguar f type rally car 4
jaguar f type rally car 5
jaguar f type rally car 6

The Jaguar F-Type is putting on a racing suit to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of its predecessors. The British firm has turned two topless examples of its halo sports car into full-blown rally machines with ample power to back up the look. Neither one will ever get the chance to fight for the top spot on the podium, however.

In 2018, going rally-racing in a convertible will raise more than a few eyebrows; chopping off the top reduces rigidity while exposing the pilot and the co-pilot to a copious amount of dust, water, and other elements encountered during a rally stage. The body style was a lot more common several decades ago, and Jaguar created its rally-ready F-Type as a tribute to the race-winning, 70-year-old XK120.

Designed to FIA specifications, the F-Type received upgraded brakes on both axles and a rally-specific suspension setup that adds more ground clearance plus additional wheel travel. The tweaks let the roadster drive flat-out on rough and uneven terrain –something we never thought we’d write about the F-Type. Jaguar also added off-road tires wrapped around alloy wheels.

Outside, four additional lights installed on the hood and a set of mud flaps create that unmistakable rally look. Inside, a roll cage protects the occupants in the event of a rollover. The cabin also received a built-in fire extinguisher and a pair of bucket seats with racing harnesses.

Jaguar offers the F-Type with four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines. It chose to start the rally build with the four-cylinder model. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter that sends 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Though the firm hasn’t published performance specifications, the bone-stock F-Type takes 5.4 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop.

The rally-ready F-Type showed fans what it’s capable of during the Walters Arena rally stage held in South Wales. Jaguar notes the model will attend a series of brand-related events in the coming months, but a company spokesperson told Digital Trends there are no plans to race the model or sell it to pilots who want to compete in one. “It’s just a bit of fun,” the spokesperson summed up. That’s too bad; even the I-Pace, Jaguar’s electric crossover, is a blast on a race track, so we bet an F-Type purpose-built into a rally machine would fend off more than a few competitors.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance
Nikola Tre
Cars

This hydrogen semi truck could help clean up Europe’s roads — if it gets built

The Nikola Tre is the latest in a proposed line of hydrogen fuel-cell semi trucks from Nikola Motor Company. Nikola hasn't delivered any trucks yet, but claims to have $11 billion in reservations from companies such as Anheuser-Busch.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda HR-V
Cars

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V: The differences explained

The Honda HR-V and CR-V may overlap in some regard, but they're not the same vehicle. In this comparison, we highlight the design, technology, performance, and fuel economy unique to each ride.
Posted By Ronan Glon
chevrolet-silverado-zh2
Cars

This hydrogen-powered Chevrolet Silverado looks like it’s straight out of Halo

General Motors' defense division has released video footage of a rugged, Halo-like truck called Silverado ZH2. The pickup is powered by the next evolution of GM's hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps tests feature that will help drivers avoid crashes, speed traps

Google Maps is testing a feature that lets drivers report crashes and speed traps so the app can plan efficient routes for others in the area, or warn of upcoming hazards. Waze, which Google owns, already offers such a feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as chair, Elon Musk steps down

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk agreed to step down from his role as chairman as part of a settlement deal with the SEC. Tesla has named a 55-year-old Australian businesswoman named Robyn Denholm as his successor.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model S Roadster by Areas
Cars

Ares turns the Tesla Model S into a two-door roadster with Italian flair

Italian coachbuilder Ares has done what Tesla won't. It's taking a Model S, chopping off the roof, and sending the rear doors back to the parts bin to create a roadster that's ready for the French Riviera.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Spin Scooter
Cars

Ford buys scooter-sharing service Spin as it looks to expand beyond cars

Ford has acquired San Francisco-based scooter-sharing company Spin. The Blue Oval believes mobility services like scooter sharing can complement its existing car business going forward.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bosch, Daimler autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cars

Bosch, Daimler team up to deploy autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Classes in San Jose

In 1986, when Bosch and Daimler joined an autonomous car research project, the technology seemed overly futuristic. Now, the partners are aiming to make a production self-driving car by the early 2020s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Hyundai Ioniq
Cars

Thinking of driving for Uber? These cars are safe, comfy, and fuel-efficient

Uber is a viable means for making money on the side, but you won't earn much if all of your profits are going direct toward fuel and maintenance. Thankfully, these five cars are a perfect fit for those looking to shuttle passengers from…
Posted By Ronan Glon
best top gear episodes
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best 'Top Gear' episodes

Since its relaunch in 2002, 'Top Gear' has become required viewing for any serious gearhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 25 seasons.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Camaro Exterior 1
Cars

Camaro vs. Mustang: Differences and similarities between two premier pony cars

The Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang are two of America's favorite sports cars. In this comparison piece, we highlight the main differences between the two machines when it comes to their design and performance, among other factors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Roborace DevBot 2.0
Cars

Roborace wants human drivers and machines to work together

Roborace believes the future of racing is autonomous, but it's keeping human drivers in the picture for now. For its first race season, Roborace will use a car called DevBot 2.0 that can be driven by humans or machines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Tesla Model S
Cars

Tesla raises prices and simplifies options on Model S and Model X

Tesla is making changes to its offerings of the Model S and Model X. The lower-range 75D models will increase in price, while the higher-range 100D models will decrease in price.
Posted By Georgina Torbet