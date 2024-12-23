For the new Jeep Wagoneer S ad campaign, beauty rhymes with dirty

Stellantis wants you to know that, even in a premium electric version, a Jeep is still a Jeep. In other words, as the title of the marketing campaign for Jeep’s first all-electric model says: “beautiful things can still get dirty.”

The Jeep Wagoneer S EV is slated to arrive at dealerships in January 2025 but parent-company Stellantis aims to launch its marketing campaign on TV during Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL games.

Recommended Videos

A 30-second version of the spot will also run elsewhere on television and on the Jeep brand’s social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

After showing off the luxurious faux-leather-seat interior, and a glimpse of its front three screens (for instrument, infotainment, and entertainment displays), the Wagoneer is seen breaking out of its cocoon and riding through some muddy roads.

“Jeep vehicles, even one as stunning as the Wagoneer S, look even better when they’re muddy,” says Bob Broderdorf, senior VP of Jeep North America, in a statement.

Jeep’s electric SUV, he says, breaks free from the confines of luxury stereotypes into the great outdoors, while pushing the boundaries of electric capability.

The Wagoneer S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and features Jeep’s Selec-Terrain options, allowing drivers to switch from auto to sport, eco, snow, and sand modes.

With a 100kWh battery pack, the SUV offers 300 miles of driving range, and fast-charging from 20% to 80% in 23 minutes.

In some ways, Stellantis’ media campaign for the Wagoneer S echoes similar themes used earlier this month in ads for Dodge’s first-ever EV, the Daytona Charger.

That ad, while prominently featuring pro-nature themes associated with EVs, presented the Charger as an all-American “muscle car,” reminiscent of the vehicle’s 1960s version as seen in the classic movie Bullitt and the Dukes of Hazzard TV series.