 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Dodge’s Charger EV muscles up to save the planet from ‘self-driving sleep pods’

By
dodges charger ev muscles up to save the planet from self driving sleep pods stellantis dodge daytona
Dodge Charger Daytona comes to the rescue; "Save the Planet" marketing campaign launches across television and Dodge social media channels Image used with permission by copyright holder

Strange things are happening as the electric vehicle (EV) industry sits in limbo ahead of the incoming Trump administration’s plans to end tax incentives on EV purchases and production.

The latest exemple comes from Dodge, which is launching a marketing campaign ahead of the 2025 release of its first fully electric EV, the Daytona Charger.

Recommended Videos

The campaign, called “Save the Planet,” features a video with a view of Planet Earth, city skylines, oceans, and green open fields.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“We aren’t building electric vehicles because it’s trendy,” the video’s voice-over says. “We’re building them to make a difference.”

Related

As the new electric Dodge Charger Daytona roars into action, the script goes on to say its goal is to save the planet from “all those lame, soulless, weak-looking, self-driving sleep pods everyone keeps polluting our streets with. That’s why we’re doing it.”

In a press release, Dodge further says the campaign wants to maintain the brand’s “irreverence.”

Even in EV form, Dodge has marketed the new Charger as an all-American “muscle car,” reminiscent of the 1960s version featured in the classic movie Bullitt and the Dukes of Hazzard TV series.

Dodge’s swipe at “self-driving sleep pods” might very well be aimed at least in part at Tesla. CEO Elon Musk, now a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has endorsed ending the Biden administration’s EV incentives.

Musk, while acknowledging that ending EV rebates may hurt Tesla, has said it would be “devastating” to its competitors. At the same time, he has consistently pushed forward his belief that “the future is autonomous,” referring to the recent launch of its Robotaxi self-driving vehicle.

Meanwhile, Dodge parent Stellantis has said it will adopt the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector for its EVs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
Watch Figure’s latest humanoid robot performing tasks autonomously
The Figure 02 humanoid robot.

Figure Status Update - BMW Use Case

Robotics startup Figure recently shared a new video showing several of its humanoid robots performing a task that could be applied to the automotive industry.

Read more
Kia PHEVs’ electric range will double to 60 miles
kia phevs electric range will double to 60 miles cq5dam thumbnail 1024 680

Besides making headlines about the wisdom, or lack thereof, of ending federal rebates on EVs in the U.S., Kia is setting its sights on doubling the range its plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) can run on while in electric mode.

With affordability and finding chargers remaining among the main hurdles to full EV adoption, drivers this year have increasingly turned to PHEVs, which can function in regular hybrid gas/electric mode, or in full electric mode. The issue for the latter, however, is that range has so far remained limited.

Read more
Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV features an Abbey Road sound system
volvo ex90 abbey road sound system 5 59366c

With deliveries of Volvo’s much-anticipated EX90 model finally coming through in the U.S., drivers who are also music fans may be heartened by discovering what the electric SUV’s sound system is made of.

They might even get a cosmic experience if they decide to play The Beatles’ 1965 classic hit Drive My Car on that sound system: The EX90 is the first vehicle ever to feature an Abbey Road Studios’ mode, providing a sound quality engineered straight out of the world’s most famous music recording studios. The Beatles enshrined Abbey Road in history, when they gave the studios' name to their last album in 1969.

Read more