Digital Trends
Cars

Kia’s HabaNiro concept is an autonomous, electric car that knows when you’re sad

Stephen Edelstein
By
Kia HabaNiro concept

What will the car of the future look like? Will it fly? Will it be powered by some previously unknown propulsion system? Kia thinks cars will develop in a different direction. Debuting at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the HabaNiro concept is a small car that’s part hatchback, part SUV, and powered by electric motors. It’s also packed with tech that could change the way people interact with cars.

Kia considers the HabaNiro to be a crossover, but the automaker claims that’s only because the auto industry hasn’t come up with a proper classification for it. Like many current crossovers, though, the HabaNiro has the general proportions of a hatchback, but with a raised ride height and more upright roof. Designers added some unusual details as well: The grille is supposed to resemble a shark’s snout,  according to Kia, and the daytime running lights pulse to represent a heartbeat.

Things get even more interesting on the inside. The HabaNiro was designed for part-time autonomous driving. When the car is in autonomous mode, the steering wheel and pedals fold away. To give the driver something to do when the autonomous system takes over, Kia equipped the HabaNiro with an elaborate head-up display that covers the entire windshield. A “perimeter ventilation system” blows air around the edges of the cabin, and mood lighting is built into the floor.

The HabaNiro also uses the Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (READ) system Kia unveiled at CES 2019. The system uses artificial intelligence to pick up on cues from vehicle occupants in order to judge their emotional state. It can then adjust certain aspects of the cabin to try to lift a person’s mood, according to Kia. The system is also used to trigger a rearview display that takes the place of traditional mirrors. All the driver has to do is look at the spot where a rearview mirror would normally be, according to Kia.

Kia was less specific about the powertrain, only saying that the HabaNiro features two electric motors. One motor powers each axle, giving the vehicle all-wheel drive. Kia also estimated range at around 300 miles. The “Niro” in “HabaNiro” is a reference to the Kia Niro, which is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric flavors.

The Kia HabaNiro isn’t slated to go into production, but some ideas from the concept car could eventually make it into production vehicles, according to Kia. The emotion-reading tech isn’t quite ready for prime time, though.

Don't Miss

The 2020 Hyundai Venue argues small and affordable doesn't mean basic
Up Next

Final X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer sends Marvel's mutants into space
Volkswagen Tarok concept
Cars

Would you buy the Tarok compact pickup truck? Volkswagen wants to know

The Volkswagen Tarok pickup truck concept will make its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The truck first appeared at the 2018 Sao Paulo Auto Show, and VW wants to see what U.S. buyers think of it.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Audi Q3
Cars

Technology trickles down from above to make the new 2019 Audi Q3 smarter

The redesigned 2019 Audi Q3 makes its U.S. debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The firm's smallest SUV receives tech features like a virtual cockpit and a single screen variant of MMI Touch Response from bigger models.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Aston Martin Rapide E
Cars

Your electric, 610-hp Aston Martin sport sedan has arrived, Mr. Bond

At least four years in the making, the electric Aston Martin Rapide E made its global debut during the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. It leaves the V12 behind, and adopts a battery-powered drivetrain that delivers 610 hp and 700 lb-ft. of torque.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Karma SC1 Vision concept
Cars

Karma Automotive unveils two head-turning concept cars, quicker 2020 Revero GT

Karma Automotive brought three new cars to the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, including a long overdue redesigned version of its Revero plug-in hybrid, an all-electric concept car, and a concept coupe designed in concert with legendary Italian…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
sweden electric charging road electreon bus
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

The Swedish transport administration is exploring special roads which will charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them. It will test the idea with a short sample stretch of road.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Cars

2020 Nissan 370Z Special Edition celebrates 50 Years of the Z car

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of its iconic "Z car" with a special edition of the 2020 370Z. The 50th-anniversary model is dressed to look like a 1970s race car, but remains technically unchanged.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

2020 Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan gets turbocharged power, chiseled looks

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors luxury brand still cares about sedans. Debuting at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it features Cadillac's Super Cruise tech and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Cars

2020 Lincoln Corsair crossover is small in size, but big on luxury

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair made its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. It replaces the MKC as the smallest crossover in Lincoln's lineup and shares underpinnings with the 2020 Ford Escape.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Genesis Mint concept
Cars

Genesis’ all-electric Mint concept proves small cars can still be stylish

Unveiled ahead of the 2019 New York Auto Show, the Genesis Mint concept is a future electric city car with scissor doors in place of a traditional hatchback. Genesis likely won't put it into production, however.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Highlander
Cars

Drywall or kayaks? The 2020 Toyota Highlander is ready for your weekend plans

Toyota introduced the 2020 Highlander ahead of its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The fourth-generation Highlander is bigger than its predecessor, and it comes with more tech features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Cars

More tech and more space make the Mercedes-Benz GLS the S-Class of the SUV world

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation GLS at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The company's biggest and most luxurious SUV gains more tech features in its quest to become the S-Class of the SUV world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Venue
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Venue argues small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai unveiled the 2020 Venue at the 2019 New York Auto Show. It's a city-friendly car that stands out as the smallest and most affordable member of the company's crossover and SUV lineup. Small doesn't mean basic, however.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Ford Escape
Cars

2020 Ford Escape gets sleeker styling, greener powertrains, more tech

The 2020 Ford Escape gets redesigned for the first time since the 2013 model year. Ford brought back the hybrid powertrain, and is adding a plug-in hybrid option for the first time.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Outback
Cars

The 2020 Subaru Outback wants to take you to (and teach you about) the outdoors

The Outback is one of Subaru's most significant models, so the Japanese firm couldn't afford to make a mistake when it overhauled the model. The sixth-generation Outback is still rugged but more user-friendly than ever before.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein