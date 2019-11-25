Previous Next 1 of 12

Lamborghini unveiled a quick, futuristic concept car named V12 Vision GT that anyone with a few hundred dollars in their pocket will be able to race. Powered by a hybrid drivetrain, this spaceship-like coupe was created for Gran Turismo Sport.

The V12 Vision GT is easily one of the most extreme-looking Lamborghini models we’ve ever seen. It takes the Italian company’s design language in an extremely futuristic direction, yet it’s also a little bit retro. Stylists drew inspiration from the 1968 Marzal concept when they made the side windows part of a hexagon.

The single passenger accesses the cockpit from the front of the car, like in a jet fighter (or a BMW Isetta, for that matter). Inside, it’s a gamer’s dream come true. Key information about the car, its powertrain, and its surroundings is shown on a head-up display, while a screen integrated into the middle of the steering wheel replaces the instrument cluster.

While Lamborghini hasn’t released technical specifications, it pointed out the V12 Vision GT is based on the Sián FKP 37 concept introduced earlier in 2019 at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Its powertrain consists of a 785-horsepower, naturally-aspirated V12 engine mounted directly behind the passenger compartment, and a 34-hp electric motor that powers the coupe on its own at ultra-low speeds, like when parking. The rest of the time, the two power sources work jointly to put 819 hp under the driver’s right foot, and keep the power flow going even when the automatic transmission changes gears.

Whether any part of the V12 Vision GT concept will influence a future production car remains to be seen. Most of the concepts created for Gran Turismo haven’t made the leap to production, though McLaren pledged to make its creation a reality for one very lucky (and very wealthy) client. Time will tell whether Lamborghini follows the same path. In the meantime, you’ll be able to race one in Gran Turismo Sport starting in the spring of 2020.

As for the Sián FKP 37, you’re out of luck if you want one because the 63 units planned have all found a home. An evolution of its gasoline-electric powertrain could find its way into the Aventador‘s replacement due out in the early 2020s.

