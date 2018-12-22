Share

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced that it would be producing hybrid versions of its Aventador and Huracan models, which will combine naturally aspirated engines with supporting electric motors. Now rumors are swirling about the new hybrid model it will be producing, code named the LB48H.

According to Autocar, the LB48H will be a preview of the hybrid Aventador successor which is due for release in 2020. This information is based on a preview event for potential buyers that Lamborghini apparently held in June of this year, and Road and Track has more details on the LB48H, from “a source familiar with Lamborghini.”

There are two eyebrow-raising pieces of information about the LB48H in the rumors: firstly, the the model will cost an eye-watering total of nearly $3 million, and secondly, that it will glow in the dark. The bizarre glow in the dark concept will apparently be achieved using an unnamed technology overlaid onto the standard carbon fiber and forged composites that other Lamborghini models use. It’s an unusual choice for a high end car, but it’s also the kind of wild idea that we’ve come to expect from Lamborghini.

Regarding the hybridization of the Aventador, more concrete information is available. Lamborghini chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani shared that the hybrid system will add weight to the car of at least 150 kg to 200 kg (330 lbs to 440 lbs). “I always say that I prefer to have 10kg less rather than 1hp more, even if the power-to-weight ratio remains the same,” he explained. “But I imagine the starting point of the car will be heavier, no doubt. What will be the end game? We don’t know. Improvements will happen.”

Other rumors flying around about the hybrid LB48H model are that it could achieve 838 horsepower from the combination of the aspirated V-12 engine and the electric motor, with a split of 789 hp from the engine and 49 hp from the electric motor. To avoid having to add bulky and heavy batteries to the car, it may use supercapacitors which produce a large amount of energy in a short period of time — ideal for a supercar. But these supercapacitors do not hold much charge, so a battery of some form would likely still be required.

Hybrids are set to be the future of Lamborghini, as the company confirmed that the Aventador SVJ will be the last model produced that does not feature a hybrid engine.