Lamborghini confirms the Urus' release date and location for its unveiling

The Lamborghini Urus is unlike any car in the automaker’s illustrious, 54-year history — and not just because it’s an SUV. The idea of a Lamborghini SUV isn’t entirely new, however. You might remember the 1980s LM002, which made the Mercedes-Benz G-Class look pedestrian by comparison. While it was a sledgehammer of a truck, the Urus is shaping up to be as precise as a surgeon’s scalpel. And, it’s poised to become the brand’s best-selling model by a long shot.

We’re just a few months away from the Urus’ debut, so official details about it are beginning to trickle out. Here’s everything we know about the first Lamborghini off-roader of the 21st century.

Lamborghini confirms release date

A recent statement on Lamborghini’s site confirmed the release date and location: “The first Super Sports Utility Vehicle (SSUV) will be unveiled on 4 December 2017 in Sant’Agata Bolognese.” The Italian automaker also released a teaser silhouette.

What will it look like?

Lamborghini teased us with the Urus Concept (pictured above) at the 2012 edition of the Beijing Auto Show. It set the overall tone for the design, but stylists have tweaked some of the lines over the past couple of years. Notably, spy shots taken on a long, renowned race track located deep in the heart of Germany reveal an updated front fascia that borrows a handful of styling cues from the recently-launched Aventador S.

The rakish roof line and pronounced haunches carry over with only minor changes, but the production model’s rear end appears to be a little bit longer than the concept’s, a concession likely made in the name of practicality. That doesn’t mean the Raging Bull has gone soft; the Urus will be the Lamborghini of the SUV segment, and it will certainly look — and sound — the part.

Beneath the body

We have a better-than-decent idea of what the Urus’ specifications sheet will look like from chatting with Lamborghini’s top executives over the past few years. At launch, the engine bay will receive a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 tuned to send about 650 horsepower to all four wheels. The Urus will benefit from Lamborghini’s expertise in carbon fiber, and it will boast the best power-to-weight ratio in its competitive set.

It gets better, too. The V8-powered Urus will likely become the quickest SUV on the market. Insiders suggest it will perform the benchmark zero-to-60-mph sprint in under 4.0 seconds, a hair-raising figure that will make it faster than many variants of the emblematic Porsche 911. Its top speed will flirt with the 200-mph mark.

After inaugurating Lamborghini’s first turbocharged engine, the Urus will spearhead the brand’s first foray into the world of hybrid drivetrains. Its second powertrain will be a gasoline-electric plug-in system, according to Autoblog, but details about it are still being kept secret. It’s reasonably safe to assume the electric motor will be capable of driving the Urus on its own for short distances, however.

The Urus wouldn’t be a true SUV if it wasn’t capable of going off-road. It won’t match the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’s off-road chops, but it will come with a drive mode selector that will offer different settings for low-adherence surfaces such as gravel, snow, and sand. Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini’s research and development department, told Digital Trends the suspension will be pneumatic, so the different modes will increase the ride height as-needed.

When can I buy one?

Lamborghini has already started production of the Urus in its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The cars rolling off the assembly line are pre-production prototypes that are being torture-tested all over the globe, from the hot Arizona desert to the frozen tundra north of the Arctic Circle. They’ll also be used for training purposes.

The first deliveries are scheduled for mid-2018. British magazine Autocar believes the SUV will be positioned in the same price bracket as the Huracán, though, which starts at approximately $200,000.

Behind the scenes

Lamborghini expects to sell 3,500 examples of the Urus annually. If that doesn’t sound like much, grok this: The company built a record-breaking 3,457 cars in 2016. If the Urus lives up to its expectations, Lamborghini will have doubled its footprint in just a few short years.

Consequently, it’s investing hundreds of millions of dollars to increase the size of its factory from 800,000 to 1.5 million square feet. It’s also going on a hiring spree, adding hundreds of heads to its team at home and abroad.

“It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year for us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking,” Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali told Digital Trends. “Everything has to be perfect when the car lands on the market. It will be a new market, and new customers,” he added.

What’s in a name?

The Urus is an 18,000-foot mountain in the Peruvian Andes, but have you ever heard of the Lamborghini Titicaca? Didn’t think so. The company isn’t known for sourcing its nomenclature from geographical features in Latin America. Instead, the Urus is named after a species of wild bull that became extinct during the 17th century.

Update: Added information about the Urus’ release date and location.