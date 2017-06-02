Are you brave enough to ride a 470-horsepower Maserati V8 on wheels?

Why it matters to you Motorcycle manufacturers are a creative bunch, but French company Lazareth takes the cake with this monster.

When the midlife crisis inevitably hits you, the question of whether to buy a Maserati or a motorcycle becomes a pressing one. However, you won’t have to choose between those two if you fly out to France in the coming months with a big enough wad of cash in your pocket.

A French motorcycle manufacturer named Lazareth builds and sells a limited-edition, Maserati-powered motorcycle named LM 847 that’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen. This thing looks like what Spiderman will use to chase villains 2050.

As its name loosely implies, the bike is built around a 4.7-liter V8 that’s normally found between the fenders of a Maserati GranTurismo. It makes 470 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 457 pound-feet of torque at 4,750 rpm. Stop for a second and think about this: 470 horsepower in a motorcycle that weighs less than 900 pounds. It’s basically a engine with a seat and wheels attached to it.

Zero to 60? Forget it. Lazareth promises the LM 847 goes from zero to 90 mph in just a few seconds. It rides on four 17-inch wheels wrapped by Michelin Power Cup Evo tires, and it relies on eight-piston brakes up front that work with an ABS system to bring the action to a stop. A trick independent suspension allows it to lean into turns. It’s fully functional, and it’s fully street-legal — at least in Europe.

Lazareth told Digital Trends the LM 847 is priced at 200,000 euros (about $225,000), which seems like a small price to pay for such an out-of-this-world machine. Act fast if you want one: Production of the LM 847 is limited to just 10 examples, and three of them have already been spoken for.

The company hasn’t said why it’s only building 10 bikes. However, we’re going to assume it’s because that’s precisely the number of riders brave enough to barrel down the highway with a 32-valve Italian V8 screaming away a few inches from their groin area.