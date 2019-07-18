Digital Trends
Cars

How Lexus, one of the industry’s hybrid champions, is preparing for the 2020s

Ronan Glon
By
2016 Lexus LX

Lexus recently announced plans to offer an electrified version of every single model in its lineup by 2025. While bulky off-roaders such as the LX (pictured) and the GX don’t fall in line with its push toward greener, more eco-friendly forms of transportation, Digital Trends has learned that the 30-year old company remains committed to offering a diverse portfolio of nameplates. These will include electric cars and burly, V8-powered SUVs as it prepares for the changes that will sweep across the automotive industry during the 2020s.

“We need to have some balance,” Koji Sato, executive vice president of Lexus, told Digital Trends in an exclusive interview. “We want to be a car manufacturer that responds to and also aligns itself with your lifestyle. If the lifestyle is broad, then we have to have a broader lineup. And, there is still a strong demand for SUVs,” he added.

He has a point: SUVs and crossovers represented nearly 50% of the American new car market during the first half of 2019. Customer demands are seemingly at odds with government demands, though, especially in markets like China and Europe. Motorists want SUVs; regulators want cleaner-burning cars or, better yet, electric cars. Lexus is convinced it can satisfy both sides. While the LX and the GX aren’t the most efficient cars in its portfolio, and that won’t change even if the rumors of downsized engines are correct (they most likely are), Sato told us he is confident the firm will be able to offset their combined emissions by leveraging different forms of electrification to make other nameplates cleaner than they currently are. Building a cleaner IS, for example, can compensate for the GX when Lexus tallies its fleetwide emissions.

This approach leaves the door open for more high-riding models. The LF1 Limitless (pictured below) unveiled at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show will remain a concept, but Sato conceded there are still gaps in the company’s portfolio of crossovers and SUVs. Filling them makes sense; he doesn’t believe consumers will get tired of SUVs anytime soon. And yet, he doesn’t think every sedan needs to be replaced by a high-riding model because he still sees a tremendous amount of potential in the body style.

the lexus lf 1 limitless concept previews a new direction for flagship crossover 2018 detroit 12
Chris Chin/DigitalTrends

“The SUV trend will continue. Motorists are not going back to sedans,” he opined. “Still, the sedan has a role because of the beauty of the car, the better handling, the lower center of gravity, and the more formal style. The sedan has its own uniqueness. The SUV is the main player, generally, but we need to keep the sedan.”

“The SUV trend will continue. Motorists are not going back to sedans.”

SUVs and electrification are just two of the trends shaping the new car market as 2020 approaches. Autonomy is another, and Lexus has its bases covered there, too. It will release a suite of electronic driving aids called Highway Teammate in 2020. It will be a level two system, like Tesla Autopilot and Cadillac Super Cruise, so cars equipped with it will by no means be fully autonomous, but it’s being developed as a continuously evolving technology that can be upgraded over time.

“We are starting from level two, we have the capability to update it in the future, and we are planning to do that,” he noted without giving further details.

Like all of its rivals, Lexus sees autonomous technology as a way to reduce the number of traffic accidents. The company takes its vision a step further than many, though. It wants mobility for all and predicts that self-driving technology will significantly improve the lives of senior citizens, teenagers too young to drive, and disabled citizens.

Here, too, Sato takes a very balanced approach. He echoed a recent study that concluded customers aren’t demanding autonomous vehicles, and he pointed out the firm’s investment in the technology is part of its vision of sustainable growth. His idea isn’t to replace the human driver with a computer driver in every scenario.

Sato — a driving enthusiast, and a self-confessed fan of big engines — smiled as he told Digital Trends that the enjoyment motorists feel when they drive the right car in the right conditions needs to remain a part of our lives in the coming years. Electrification, autonomy, and high-riding models will become the norm during the 2020s, and not just at Lexus, but not at the expense of driving enjoyment. Not if Sato has anything to do with the looming shift.

“We will offer drivers the choice to shut off all technologies that can interrupt driving. We will continue to offer a human-focused Lexus driving experience, and we will never forget the value of driving for our customers,” he stressed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AWD vs. 4WD: What's the difference between the two and which is right for you?
Up Next

Grill with Philips' smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Prepare to procrastinate: The 2020 Toyota Supra online configurator is now live

The Toyota Supra is back, and even if you can't afford one, you can still design your ideal version of the reborn sports car in Toyota's online configurator. It's a great way to procrastinate.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

Tesla dropped entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in yet another model shake-up. That leaves just the Long Range and Performance versions of the luxury electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford and roush old crow mustang gt
Cars

Ford and Roush built a Mustang inspired by a legendary WWII fighter plane

Ford and tuner Roush teamed up to build a one-off 2019 Mustang GT inspired by the P-51 Mustang World War II fighter plane. The car will be auctioned off to benefit programs run by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lotus evija electric supercar news photos specs
Cars

Lotus Evija electric supercar is bursting with cutting-edge tech

The Lotus Evija is the latest in a steadily growing crop of electric supercars. Lotus is aiming for 2,000 horsepower, with the fastest-charging battery of any electric car so far.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
red bull breaks the record for fastest ever pit stop in an f1 race
Cars

You won’t believe how quickly Red Bull changed all four tires on this F1 car

Red Bull has just bagged the record for the fastest pit-lane stop in the history of F1 racing. The team changed all four tires on the racing car in just 1.91 seconds at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
Deals

Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed but Walmart doesn't care. Walmart's Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with excellent deals on five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and an electric Razor Metro.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Alpina B7 review
Product Review

The 2020 Alpina B7 is a BMW 7 Series crossed with a bullet train

Alpina began making hot-rodded BMWs years before anyone heard of an M5. Digital Trends traveled to scenic Bavaria to put the B7, its flagship model, through its paces on a variety of roads.
Posted By Ronan Glon
3d printed lamborghini aventador powered by a corvette v8 sterling backus lambo build
Cars

Playing Forza inspired this gamer to 3D-print a Lamborghini for his son

Lamborghini charges about $400,000 for an Aventador S, so Colorado physicist Sterling Backus decided to make one in his garage for $20,000. Working with his son, he is painstakingly 3D-printing the supercar's body panels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

AWD vs. 4WD: What’s the difference between the two and which is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Automatic vs. manual: Inside a Pagani Huayra BC
Cars

Manual vs. automatic vs. CVT: Different types of transmissions explained

From automatic to manual to CVT, there are several types of transmissions in the automotive world. In the battle of automatic versus manual, which wins? We'll help you pick the right gearbox for you.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be tiring: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen golf sportwagen and alltrack will retire in 2019 large 8762
Cars

The last two affordable station wagons in America are about to retire

Volkswagen confirmed it will stop making the Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack by the end of 2019. Both station wagons are at the end of their life cycle, but they won't be replaced because they compete in a shrinking segment of the…
Posted By Ronan Glon