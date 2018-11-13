Digital Trends
Cars

Lime’s first carsharing service motors into Seattle this week

Trevor Mogg
By
limes first carsharing service motors into seattle this week limepod
Lime

Lime already offers app-based bike and scooter rental in 88 locations in 27 U.S. states, and 17 cities in 10 other countries, and this week it’s adding cars to its fleet.

As you might expect for such a move, Lime has chosen to launch its carsharing service in tentative fashion, starting off in just one city — Seattle, Washington.

Folks there will find 50 “LimePod” cars — essentially four-seat Fiat 500 vehicles with Lime branding — dotted about the city. Another 450 are expected to join the fleet by the end of 2018, with a further 1,000 hitting the streets of Seattle next year, according to Bloomberg.

The cars cost a dollar to unlock — via Lime’s smartphone app — and then 40 cents per minute to drive, with extras such as gas and insurance all covered.

Once your trip is over, you have a fair amount of freedom as to where you park the car; in other words, you’re not required to leave it in a specific location as you do with some similar services.

Lime’s new carsharing service goes up against Car2go and ReachNow, each of which operates around 700 vehicles in Seattle, so customers will be watching to see if the new player has any effect on pricing or perks among Lime’s competitors.

But why, you may ask, has Lime decided to start dealing with the very vehicles that we thought it was aiming to replace with its two-wheelers? Well, the company sees all of its transportation options as working together as part of an integrated mobility service, so you might, for example, hop on one of Lime’s electric scooters to reach one of its cars for a longer journey across town or to run an errand. And on rainy or bitterly cold days, a car will certainly seem like a much more attractive option than an ebike or escooter.

“Lime’s [cars] offer a convenient, affordable, weather-resistant mobility solution for communities,” the company told Digital Trends, adding, “The ease of use of finding, unlocking, and paying for cars will be consistent with how riders use Lime scooters and ebikes today.”

Lime is looking to take its carsharing service to more locations in the U.S., and is reportedly in talks with officials in a California city, though it’s so far declined to say which one.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Camaro Exterior 1
Cars

Camaro vs. Mustang: Differences and similarities between two premier pony cars

The Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang are two of America's favorite sports cars. In this comparison piece, we highlight the main differences between the two machines when it comes to their design and performance, among other factors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Roborace DevBot 2.0
Cars

Roborace wants human drivers and machines to work together

Roborace believes the future of racing is autonomous, but it's keeping human drivers in the picture for now. For its first race season, Roborace will use a car called DevBot 2.0 that can be driven by humans or machines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S
Cars

Tesla raises prices and simplifies options on Model S and Model X

Tesla is making changes to its offerings of the Model S and Model X. The lower-range 75D models will increase in price, while the higher-range 100D models will decrease in price.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla model 3 performance track mode 8500990700 15769e509b o
Cars

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance

The new Track Mode introduced for the Tesla 3 Performance model adds stability to the drive while you're behind the wheel and is specifically designed for driving on closed track courses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Mobile

Lyft’s new rewards program promises ride discounts and comfier cars

If you're always hopping in and out of a Lyft car, then you'll be pleased to hear that the ridesharing service is about to launch a rewards program. Perks include discounts on future trips and upgrades to comfier cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Study suggests autonomous cars could become red-light districts on wheels

Fully autonomous cars can change the way we commute, but they can also have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry. Two researchers published a study that outlines how self-driving technology could create a new dimension in tourism.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple siri vw car net setup 2018 tiguan sel premium 6967
Cars

VW will use Siri as the designated driver for its connected car party

Volkswagen of America added Apple's Siri to help drivers control and interact with their cars. Owners can customize voice commands to tell Siri to change access settings such as interior climate, vehicle lock status, and fuel checks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Bronco leak
Cars

Meet the born-again Ford Bronco that will soothe your ’90s nostalgia

Ford has confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in a few short years. While it's still very much a work in progress, this is what we expect from the Blue Oval's born-again off-roader.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo will launch its commercial autonomous ridesharing service in December

Waymo will launch a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in December, according to a new report. As previously discussed by Waymo, the service will operate in specific areas around Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari F40 Tribute
Cars

Quick! Someone petition Ferrari to make this luscious tribute to the F40

Ferrari looks toward the future as it designs hypercars like the LaFerrari. Designer Samir Sadikhov turned his eye toward the past to create a modern interpretation of the 1987 F40 without venturing into full retro territory.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say 'anywhere'

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein